    Vivo V70 and V70 Elite set to launch in India soon with Snapdragon chipsets - All details

    Vivo V70 and V70 Elite 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon. Here’s everything we know so far.

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:18 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Vivo has confirmed that it will launch the Vivo V70 series in India soon. The company announced on Friday that the lineup will include two models, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming series has been created on the e-commerce platform, revealing several key details about the devices.

    Vivo V70 and V70 Elite 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon. (HT Tech)
    Vivo V70 and V70 Elite 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in India soon. (HT Tech)

    The microsite shows that both phones will go on sale in India through Flipkart. Vivo has also confirmed that the devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The Vivo V70 will use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Vivo V70 Elite will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Both models will come with rear camera systems developed in partnership with Zeiss.

    Vivo has not shared the official launch date yet. The company is expected to reveal the timeline in the coming weeks. This announcement follows recent online reports that shared pricing and design images of the two phones. A tipster has claimed that the Vivo V70 series could be priced below Rs. 55,000 in India.

    Reports suggest that the Vivo V70 may launch in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to arrive in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black colour options.

    Vivo V70, V70 Elite: Specifications and Features

    Both phones, Vivo V70 and V70 Elite, are likely to feature 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED displays with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the devices may include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

    The Vivo V70 is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery with 55W wired charging. The handset may also carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Vivo has not yet confirmed these details.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
