Oppo Find X10 series could feature dual 200MP cameras - All details

Oppo’s next flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X10 series, has started to surface in early leaks well ahead of its expected launch window. While the company is still preparing to introduce the Find X9 models, fresh reports now point to changes planned for the following generation, with a strong focus on camera hardware.
Dual-200MP Camera Setup Under Testing
According to a report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which claims that Oppo is testing a dual 200MP camera system for the Find X10 series. According to the information, the setup includes a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Both cameras are said to use 1/1.3-inch sensors. If Oppo moves forward with this plan, it would represent the largest telephoto sensor the company has tested in its Find series so far.
The source suggests that Oppo is experimenting with this camera configuration across the full Find X10 range. This reportedly includes both the standard and Pro models. The leak also points to the possible introduction of a Pro Max variant, which would expand the lineup beyond Oppo’s usual two-model structure. In addition, the company may continue its staggered release approach, with an Ultra model expected to arrive at a later stage.
The report adds that similar camera hardware could appear earlier on another device. The Find X9s Pro, which is tipped to launch in China during the first half of the year, may debut the same dual 200MP camera system. That device is expected to use Samsung’s HP5 sensors, suggesting that Oppo plans to adopt this camera strategy across multiple premium devices.
Beyond cameras, the Find X10 series is also expected to bring changes on the performance side. Leaks suggest that the lineup could be among the first to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. The processor is reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process. Early test results suggest improvements in power use and sustained output when compared with earlier chips.
For now, information about the display, battery size, and charging features remains unclear. Oppo has not confirmed any details related to the Find X10 series. As the launch timeline approaches, further leaks and official announcements are expected to offer clearer insight into what the new smartphones will offer.
