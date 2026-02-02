Apple could launch a clamshell-style iPhone flip after iPhone Fold launch: Report

Apple’s plans for foldable phones may extend beyond a single model, with fresh reports suggesting the company is testing more than one design before entering the segment. While the first foldable iPhone is still expected to arrive in 2026, Apple could later follow it up with a second device that uses a different folding approach. Apple is reportedly planning multiple foldable iPhone models, with a clamshell version possibly launching after its first foldable phone. (Generated by AI)

According to a report in the latest edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring multiple foldable formats as part of its long-term iPhone strategy. The company’s initial focus remains on a book-style foldable, often referred to as the iPhone Fold. However, Apple is also said to be evaluating a smaller foldable phone that folds vertically, similar to clamshell designs already seen in the market. This device is widely referred to as the iPhone Flip.

iPhone Flip Launch Timeline Gurman reports that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could reach users in the second half of 2026. The clamshell-style iPhone Flip, if approved for production, would launch only after the debut of the iPhone Fold. At present, Apple has not confirmed any plans for such a device, and its development remains uncertain.

The iPhone Flip is expected to feature a square-shaped clamshell form, placing it in the same category as existing flip-style smartphones from other brands. Apple is reportedly studying how customers respond to its first foldable iPhone before committing to more designs. If the iPhone Fold performs well, it could encourage Apple to expand the lineup with additional foldable options.

The company appears to believe that demand for foldable iPhones may follow a pattern similar to earlier shifts in screen size preferences. Once users accept a foldable model, they may begin to look for different sizes and styles within the same category.

Larger Foldable Models Also Under Development Apart from the iPhone Fold and the possible iPhone Flip, Apple is also said to be considering a larger book-style foldable iPhone. This model could sit above the iPhone Fold in the lineup. Recent leaks suggest that the first foldable iPhone may use a 5.5-inch outer display, which would make it smaller than some rival devices. A larger version could address users seeking a bigger screen when unfolded.

Earlier reports have also pointed to Apple working on reducing the crease around the hinge area, an issue seen in many foldable phones. Leaked CAD renders suggest a flatter folding surface. The iPhone Fold may include two rear cameras and two front-facing cameras.

On the hardware side, the iPhone Fold is expected to run on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built using 2nm process technology. The device may also use Apple’s C2 modem for connectivity and could include Touch ID integrated into the power button for user authentication.