    Apple could launch a clamshell-style iPhone flip after iPhone Fold launch: Report

    Apple may soon test new phone designs as reports suggest the company is planning more than one foldable iPhone model for future launches.

    Published on: Feb 02, 2026 4:44 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple’s plans for foldable phones may extend beyond a single model, with fresh reports suggesting the company is testing more than one design before entering the segment. While the first foldable iPhone is still expected to arrive in 2026, Apple could later follow it up with a second device that uses a different folding approach.

    Apple is reportedly planning multiple foldable iPhone models, with a clamshell version possibly launching after its first foldable phone. (Generated by AI)
    Apple is reportedly planning multiple foldable iPhone models, with a clamshell version possibly launching after its first foldable phone. (Generated by AI)

    According to a report in the latest edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring multiple foldable formats as part of its long-term iPhone strategy. The company’s initial focus remains on a book-style foldable, often referred to as the iPhone Fold. However, Apple is also said to be evaluating a smaller foldable phone that folds vertically, similar to clamshell designs already seen in the market. This device is widely referred to as the iPhone Flip.

    Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

    iPhone Flip Launch Timeline

    Gurman reports that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could reach users in the second half of 2026. The clamshell-style iPhone Flip, if approved for production, would launch only after the debut of the iPhone Fold. At present, Apple has not confirmed any plans for such a device, and its development remains uncertain.

    The iPhone Flip is expected to feature a square-shaped clamshell form, placing it in the same category as existing flip-style smartphones from other brands. Apple is reportedly studying how customers respond to its first foldable iPhone before committing to more designs. If the iPhone Fold performs well, it could encourage Apple to expand the lineup with additional foldable options.

    Also read: How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

    The company appears to believe that demand for foldable iPhones may follow a pattern similar to earlier shifts in screen size preferences. Once users accept a foldable model, they may begin to look for different sizes and styles within the same category.

    Larger Foldable Models Also Under Development

    Apart from the iPhone Fold and the possible iPhone Flip, Apple is also said to be considering a larger book-style foldable iPhone. This model could sit above the iPhone Fold in the lineup. Recent leaks suggest that the first foldable iPhone may use a 5.5-inch outer display, which would make it smaller than some rival devices. A larger version could address users seeking a bigger screen when unfolded.

    Also read: Fallout 76 is now free to play on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation for a limited time

    Earlier reports have also pointed to Apple working on reducing the crease around the hinge area, an issue seen in many foldable phones. Leaked CAD renders suggest a flatter folding surface. The iPhone Fold may include two rear cameras and two front-facing cameras.

    On the hardware side, the iPhone Fold is expected to run on Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built using 2nm process technology. The device may also use Apple’s C2 modem for connectivity and could include Touch ID integrated into the power button for user authentication.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

