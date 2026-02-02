Fallout 76 is now free to play on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation for a limited time

Players looking to explore Fallout 76 without paying upfront now have a short window to do so. Bethesda Softworks has opened access to the game across major platforms as part of a limited free-to-play offer. This means players of Xbox consoles and Windows PCs can enter the game world at no cost until February 5. On PlayStation systems, the free access period ends a day earlier, on February 4. Fallout 76 is now available for free to play on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. (Xbox)

During this period, players can experience the full game, progress through missions, and take part in events. Bethesda has also added an incentive for those who log in early. Players who access Fallout 76 by February 3 can claim a Yao Guai Rug from the Atomic Shop at no charge. Once claimed, the item remains available to use even after the free period ends.

Fallout 76: Upcoming Update and Fixes Bethesda has also confirmed that Fallout 76 will receive another update in February. The upcoming patch aims to address several reported issues. These include cases where the Build Menu appears empty when a skin is applied to the C.A.M.P. Module, problems with the “New” category in the Pip-Boy, and certain missions offering only 1-Star enemies. The update will also fix missing C.A.M.P. items purchased with Gold Bullion and ensure Cryo status effects and damage apply correctly during combat.

Fallout 76: New Content in the Burning Springs Update The free-to-play period follows the release of the Burning Springs update. This update expands the game world with a new location set in post-apocalyptic Ohio, known in the game as the Burning Springs. Players encounter new threats while navigating areas affected by fire and destruction.

The Burning Springs update also introduced Bounty Hunting missions. These tasks are offered by Ghouls, including a character based on “The Ghoul” from the Fallout television series. In addition, the update added new quests, challenges, and public events. Players can face enemies such as the Super Mutant warlord called the Rust King, along with creatures like the Rad Hog, as part of the expanded content.