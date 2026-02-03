Apple Valentine’s Day Sale is here: Grab huge discounts on iPhones, Macs, watches and more

Apple has rolled out its Valentine’s Day sale in India, bringing limited-time offers across its product range, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, watches, and audio devices. The sale is live on Apple’s official India website and applies to purchases made during the offer window. Apple is offering huge discounts and cashback offers on iPhone, Macs, Apple watches and more. (Pexels)

Instead of direct price cuts, Apple is offering instant cashback through partner banks. Buyers can access these offers by using eligible cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or American Express. The cashback is reflected immediately at checkout, which will reduce the final payable amount. Apart from this adjustment, Apple follows its standard process for delivery, store pickup, and payment.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro with new M-series chips could debut this month: Report

MacBook Offers With Instant Cashback MacBooks carry some of the highest cashback values in the sale. Apple is offering up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on select models.

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip, listed at Rs. 99,900, drops to an effective price of Rs. 89,900 after applying the eligible offer. Select MacBook Pro models also qualify for similar cashback. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip comes down from Rs. 1,69,900 to Rs. 1,59,900, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip effectively costs Rs. 2,39,900 instead of Rs. 2,49,900.

Also read: Apple could launch a clamshell-style iPhone flip after iPhone Fold launch: Report

However, Apple’s pricing may not always be the lowest. Some offline and online retailers are offering additional bank discounts on certain MacBook Air models, which can bring the price down further. Buyers may benefit from checking multiple stores before placing an order.

iPhone Discounts on Current and Older Models The iPhone lineup also sees instant cashback during the sale. Apple is offering up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17 series. With this applied, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,24,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max drops to Rs. 1,49,900. The iPhone Air is available at an effective price of Rs. 1,14,900, and the standard iPhone 17 comes down to Rs. 77,900.

Older models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus receive cashback of up to Rs. 4,000. Prices may vary across platforms when exchange or bundled offers apply.

Also read: How to monitor your heart health with Apple Watch hypertension alerts

Deals on Watches, AirPods, and iPads Apple Watch Series 11 buyers can get Rs. 4,000 cashback, while the Apple Watch SE 3 comes with Rs. 2,000 off. AirPods Pro (3rd generation) and AirPods 4 offer Rs. 1,000 cashback.

On the tablet side, Apple is providing Rs. 4,000 cashback on iPad Air models and up to Rs. 3,000 off on the standard iPad and iPad mini.