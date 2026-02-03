WhatsApp may launch paid version: New premium features, stickers, and chat tools revealed

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms, may be preparing to introduce a paid option for regular users. The service first launched in 2009 and initially followed a paid access model. In 2016, WhatsApp removed that charge to expand its user base. Since then, the app has remained free for personal use, while offering subscription-based tools through its business-focused version. Recent reports now suggest that WhatsApp could apply a similar approach to its main app by rolling out a premium tier. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a paid version with extra features while keeping the free app intact. (AFP)

WhatsApp Testing a Premium Plan According to a recent report by WaBetaInfo, the company is testing a paid plan within the standard WhatsApp application. This plan could offer features aimed at users who want more control over how the app looks and functions. Early details indicate that the premium version may include access to extra stickers, app themes, icon options, and dedicated chat alert sounds.

Reports also point to changes in how users manage their conversations. At present, WhatsApp allows users to pin up to three chats at the top of their chat list. The proposed premium plan may raise this limit, giving users the ability to keep more conversations easily accessible. This feature currently appears in beta builds of the app and is available only to a limited group through a waitlist system.

Optional Subscription, Free Core Features People familiar with the development say WhatsApp may expand the list of paid features over time. The company is expected to track user response before adding more tools. Importantly, the premium tier would remain optional. Users who choose not to subscribe would still have full access to all existing features. Messaging, calling, media sharing, and privacy settings would continue to work as they do now.

WhatsApp already runs a paid model through its business application, which operates separately from the standard app. WhatsApp Business targets small and large firms that use the platform to communicate with customers. While the free version of WhatsApp Business allows account access on up to five linked devices, the paid subscription increases this limit to ten devices. Subscribers also gain access to features such as custom web pages for displaying products and tools that assign chats to team members.

At this stage, WhatsApp has not confirmed a launch date or pricing details for the premium plan on the regular app. The company has also not issued an official announcement about the final feature list. However, ongoing testing suggests that WhatsApp is exploring new revenue options while keeping its core service free for most users.