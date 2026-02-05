Google Pixel 10a launching in India on February 18: Expected features, price and sale offers

Google has officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a, in India and other global markets. The Pixel 10a will join Google’s current smartphone lineup as a lower-priced option compared to other models announced under the Pixel 10 series last year. With this move, Google aims to widen its presence in the Indian smartphone market during the first quarter of 2026. Google Pixel 10a is officially launching in India on February 18, 2026. (Google)

Google Pixel 10a: Launch Date and Availability (Confirmed) Google Pixel 10a is officially confirmed to launch in India and other global markets on February 18, 2026. After the launch, the device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the official Google Store. Although the company has not revealed the phone's price, market expectations suggest it will be released in India for under ₹50,000.

Alongside the launch, Google has also outlined a plan for early access offers. Users who subscribe to the Google Store mailing list before 1:29 PM IST on February 13, 2026, will qualify for special purchase benefits. Google will share these offers by email on February 18, when pre-orders open. Buyers can apply the offers directly during checkout while purchasing the Pixel 10a.

Google Pixel 10a: Key Specifications and Features (Expected) Google Pixel 10a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 processor, the same chip used in the Pixel 9a. The device is likely to include the Titan M2 security chip, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X memory, and may offer 128GB and 256GB variants using UFS 3.1 technology. The Google Pixel 10a is likely to ship with Android 16 out of the box. Google may offer seven years of operating system updates, security patches, and feature updates.

For photography, the device could feature a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a wide field of view and autofocus support. It is also expected to include a 13MP front camera. Reports suggest the rear camera may support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, while the front camera may record 4K video at 30 frames per second.

Furthermore, the device is also expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor, water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, and dual microphones. Connectivity options may include 5G support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and multiple satellite navigation systems, including NavIC. The Google Pixel 10a may also offer NFC and a USB Type-C port with audio support. It is also likely to house a 5,100mAh battery with wired fast charging and wireless charging support.