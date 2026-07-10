Golden Boot race tightens as semi-finals near: The Fifa World Cup story so far | In numbers

Miroslav Klose won it with five in 2006, as did Thomas Müller in 2010. Even Harry Kane's six in 2018 and Mbappe's eight in 2022 felt like outliers. This year, those tallies are just the starting point.

A four-way sprint featuring Kylian Mbappe , Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane makes for an engrossing race for the Golden Boot. Only a handful of players in nearly a century have ever reached 10 or more goals at a single Cup.

The Fifa World Cup 2026 has now entered the final stages. With the semi-finals nearing, here's a look at some of the match-defining parameters from the 96 matches that produced 280 goals.

Also Read | 20 goals in 20 World Cup games: Is Kylian Mbappe already the greatest goalscorer football has ever seen?

Olise, the vision driving France Born and raised in England, Michael Olise is setting this World Cup alight for France.

The Bayern Munich forward usually shuns the spotlight, loves chess, barely celebrates goals and does not have a deal with any sportswear or boot companies. After a season with 25 goals and 28 assists for the Bundesliga champions, Olise is seen as one of the world's best players.

Going into the QF, Olise has become the first player to assist five goals at one World Cup since Germany's Thomas Hassler in 1994.