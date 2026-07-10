‘Whoever controls the midfield might win the game’: Rodri-Pedri axis holds key to Spain-Belgium World Cup quarter-final

It’s the second quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tonight, and Spain and Belgium will lock horns with a semi-final berth up for grabs. Pedri and Cucurella for Spain. (REUTERS)

Spain, ranked third in the world, are heavily the favourites, as they have dominated all their matches this tournament and, astonishingly, are yet to concede a goal. But Belgium are no pushovers, and have the quality to hurt Spain — and the ultimate battleground that will decide this quarter-final lies squarely in the centre of the pitch, believes former India striker Robin Singh.

Singh, appearing as a panel expert for ZEE5, put it very simply: “Whoever controls the midfield might win the game.”

In recent years—particularly under former manager Luis Enrique—Spain drew heavy criticism for completely dominating possession while repeatedly failing to create clear-cut goal-scoring chances. To avoid repeating history tonight, Luis de la Fuente’s men must actively capitalise on the spaces in midfield and play incisively through the middle.

Pedri, Rodri and Cubarsi, important for Spain: Robin Singh “Spain needs to play a lot more incisively through the middle. They enjoyed the ball possession but could not break the low block down [in previous matches against Cape Verde and Portugal]. Rather than moving the ball side to side, Spain need to play through the middle.”

“In tournament football, your spine is very important and, for Spain, it is Pedri, Rodri and Cubarsí. Rodri dictates play while Pedri is outstanding at progressing the ball. This gives them an advantage against Belgium, who rely more on chaos.”

Captain Rodri is a metronome in possession and the defensive shield in transition; Pedri is Spain's primary engine for progressing the ball through central areas, occupying the crucial spaces between the lines; and Dani Olmo is a true ‘pocket player’, receiving the ball on the half-turn in front of the opposition defence lines.

“If Spain can keep possession and starve Belgium of transition opportunities, that could be the key.”

The former East Bengal and Bengaluru FC frontman also reiterated the threat that young superstar Lamine Yamal offers on the flank. “Yamal also needs to be found in one-on-one situations because that can really cause Belgium problems.”

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Spain’s most potent weapon out wide remains teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Because his explosive dribbling naturally draws multiple defenders out to the flank, the middle of the pitch will inevitably open up. The onus will then fall entirely on Spain's midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo to take advantage of the space he creates.

However, establishing that control is easier said than done. Spain's high defensive line will be under constant siege from Belgium's rapid transitions. With a system designed to spring attackers like Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard on the counter in seconds, any midfield turnover could be immediately dangerous for the Spanish defence.

“If Belgium attack and commit their full-backs forward, Trossard and Doku can cause issues. If they score early, Spain will become more open. Then, when Lukaku comes in during the second half, he gives Belgium another threat, especially against the young Cubarsí.”

Belgium offer the toughest test yet to Spain’s pursuit of a first World Cup title since 2010. But La Roja, on the evidence of their campaign so far, have all the tools at their disposal to come out on top.