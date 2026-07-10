'Why am I always anxious?' Psychotherapist explains why more young Indians feel this way
From hustle culture to doom scrolling, a psychotherapist explains why anxiety is soaring among young Indians.
Something has shifted for young people in India over the last several years, and it goes beyond the usual pressures of growing up. The anxiety that a lot of young Indians are carrying today feels different in both scale and intensity from what previous generations described, and understanding why requires looking at the world they're actually navigating. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (AM), psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, shared reasons behind increasing anxiety.
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The pressure to have everything figured out
According to Dr Chandni, young people today are expected to have everything figured out much earlier than previous generations did, and that includes academic choices, career paths, financial stability, and some kind of visible sense of direction, often at an age when they're still working out who they even are. Social media makes this harder because everyone else's wins are right there on your screen, making what used to be a fairly private process of figuring life out feel like something you're somehow losing at.
Constant connectivity with no real rest
“Being available all the time sounds manageable until you realise your mind never actually gets a proper break. There is always something to reply to, scroll through, or keep track of,” said Dr Chandni. That kind of constant low-level stimulation, sustained over months and years, quietly wears the nervous system down in ways that are hard to notice until the anxiety is already well established.
The gap between expectation and reality
Chandni highlighted that there is a distress that comes from working hard and still feeling like you're falling behind. A lot of young Indians are navigating a gap between what they were told life would look like if they did the right things and what it actually looks like when they get there. That gap, between expectation and reality, between effort and outcome, is a significant and underacknowledged source of anxiety for this generation.
A culture that still struggles to talk about it
“Despite real progress in mental health awareness, anxiety is still frequently dismissed as overthinking, laziness, or a lack of gratitude in many Indian households and workplaces,” said Dr Chandni. When young people can't name what they're feeling without being told to push through it, the anxiety doesn't go away. It just hides inside you, where it tends to grow considerably larger before anyone takes it seriously.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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