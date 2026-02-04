Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro launch date leaked, no Phone 4 this year

Nothing may soon expand its smartphone lineup with the Phone 4a series. The London-based brand is expected to launch two models, the Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro, in global markets, including India. This development follows the company’s confirmation that it will not introduce a Nothing Phone 4 this year. While the brand has not shared official details, recent leaks have outlined a possible launch schedule, expected features, and tentative pricing. Let’s have a look at what’s coming.
According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could debut in India on March 5. The tipster also claims that both phones will use UFS 3.1 storage and come with higher battery capacity than previous models. The company has not verified this information.
Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a may feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Phone 4a is tipped to offer three rear cameras, including a 64MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It is also likely to include a 32MP front camera.
Under the hood, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Nothing Phone 4a is expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support paired with up to 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device is expected to ship with Nothing OS based on Android 15.
The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to offer higher specifications. Reports suggest that the device could feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As for the optics, the device could include three 50MP rear cameras, with 3x optical zoom support, and a 50MP front camera.
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. According to certification listings, the device could house a 5,080mAh battery with 50W charging support. It may run Nothing OS 4 based on Android 16.
Nothing Phone 4a Series: Price in India (Expected)
As per leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a may start at around Rs. 32,000 in India, while the Phone 4a Pro could be priced near Rs. 45,000. Nothing has not yet confirmed the launch date, specifications or price, so treat the information with caution until official confirmation is released.
