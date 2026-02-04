Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro launch date leaked, no Phone 4 this year

    Nothing may soon launch two new smartphones under its Phone 4a series in India and other global markets.

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 12:22 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Nothing Phone 4a Pro

    Nothing Phone 4a Pro

    • Check8GB RAM
    • Check256GB Storage
    • Check6.7-inch Display Size

    ₹39999

    Check Details

    Discount

    8% OFF

    Oppo Reno 15 5G

    Oppo Reno 15 5G

    • Check8GB/12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB Storage
    • Check6.59-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹45999

    ₹49999

    Check Details

    Discount

    8% OFF

    Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G

    Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G

    • Check8GB/128GB RAM
    • Check12GB / 256GB Storage
    • Check6.78-inch Display Size
    lipkart

    ₹41999

    ₹45999

    Check Details

    Discount

    8% OFF

    Realme 16 Pro 5G

    Realme 16 Pro 5G

    • Check8GB RAM
    • Check128GB Storage
    • Check6.78 inch Display Size
    lipkart

    ₹33999

    ₹36999

    Check Details

    Discount

    6% OFF

    Oppo Reno 14 5G

    Oppo Reno 14 5G

    • Check12 GB RAM
    • Check256 GB Storage
    • Check6.59 inches Display Size
    lipkart

    ₹39999

    ₹42999

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    Nothing may soon expand its smartphone lineup with the Phone 4a series. The London-based brand is expected to launch two models, the Nothing Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro, in global markets, including India. This development follows the company’s confirmation that it will not introduce a Nothing Phone 4 this year. While the brand has not shared official details, recent leaks have outlined a possible launch schedule, expected features, and tentative pricing. Let’s have a look at what’s coming.

    Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro smartphones are set to launch in India soon. (Nothing)
    Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro smartphones are set to launch in India soon. (Nothing)

    According to a post on X by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro could debut in India on March 5. The tipster also claims that both phones will use UFS 3.1 storage and come with higher battery capacity than previous models. The company has not verified this information.

    Also read: Airtel is giving select prepaid users 6 months of Apple Music for free: Here’s how

    Nothing Phone 4a: Specifications (Expected)

    Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a may feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the Phone 4a is tipped to offer three rear cameras, including a 64MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. It is also likely to include a 32MP front camera.

    Under the hood, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Nothing Phone 4a is expected to house a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support paired with up to 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage. The device is expected to ship with Nothing OS based on Android 15.

    Also read: New India customs rules explained: What you can bring home without paying duty

    Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Specifications (Expected)

    The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to offer higher specifications. Reports suggest that the device could feature a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As for the optics, the device could include three 50MP rear cameras, with 3x optical zoom support, and a 50MP front camera.

    Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. According to certification listings, the device could house a 5,080mAh battery with 50W charging support. It may run Nothing OS 4 based on Android 16.

    Also read: WhatsApp may launch paid version: New premium features, stickers, and chat tools revealed

    Nothing Phone 4a Series: Price in India (Expected)

    As per leaks, the Nothing Phone 4a may start at around Rs. 32,000 in India, while the Phone 4a Pro could be priced near Rs. 45,000. Nothing has not yet confirmed the launch date, specifications or price, so treat the information with caution until official confirmation is released.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Nothing Phone 4a And 4a Pro Launch Date Leaked, No Phone 4 This Year
    News/Technology/Nothing Phone 4a And 4a Pro Launch Date Leaked, No Phone 4 This Year
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes