Cash, gold jewellery, car seized from accused in Ram Mandir embezzlement case
Searches conducted on the second day of custodial interrogation of the three key accused in the fund embezzlement case made fresh recoveries of 45,000 rupees
Ayodhya Police on Thursday made fresh recoveries of ₹45,000 in cash, gold ornaments, a vehicle, a high-end mobile phone and land-related documents during searches linked to the misappropriation of donations at the Ram temple, on the second day of the custodial interrogation of three key accused, officials familiar with the investigation said.
The searches formed part of the ongoing 40-hour police custody of Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey, three of the eight accused, who were arrested on June 26.
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Police officers familiar with the probe said investigators recovered ₹35,000 in cash and a gold locket engraved with Lavkush’s name, allegedly purchased for his wife, from locations linked to him. At premises linked to Anukalp, brother of Lavkush’s wife, investigators recovered a gold necklace, a car and a high-end mobile phone. Police suspect these assets may have been acquired from the alleged proceeds of the embezzled donations and are verifying their source of funding.
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Investigators recovered ₹10,000 in cash from premises linked to Karunesh Pandey, while also collecting financial and documentary evidence for forensic examination.
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Meanwhile, the Ram temple administration on Thursday deactivated the digital IDs of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s former general secretary Champat Rai, ex-trustee Anil Mishra and former temple administrator Gopal Rao. These IDs can no longer be used to issue darshan passes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRohit Kumar Singh
Rohit Kumar Singh is a senior journalist based in Lucknow and currently serves as Special Correspondent and City Chief with Hindustan Times. With over 25 years of experience in journalism, he specialises in investigative reporting, with a strong focus on crime, policing, internal security, terrorism, governance and public policy in Uttar Pradesh. He began his journalism career in 2000 and joined Hindustan Times in June 2008 after working with The Daily Pioneer and Sahara Samay. Over the years, he has produced numerous high-impact investigative and exclusive reports on organised crime, terrorism, law enforcement, politics, governance and public administration. Rohit has extensively covered major criminal investigations, terror incidents, elections, police reforms, anti-terror operations, corruption, communal violence and other sensitive security issues. His reporting is recognised for its accuracy, depth, strong sourcing and analytical approach, making him one of the most respected journalists covering the police and internal security beat in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered stories that have shaped public discourse, exposed systemic lapses and promoted accountability in governance and law enforcement. He continues to focus on public-interest journalism, combining investigative reporting with in-depth analysis of issues that impact governance and public safety.Read More