Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro go on sale in India: Price, sale offers and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G smartphones are on sale in India starting today, following their launch on January 29. Buyers can purchase the phones through the official Xiaomi website, major online platforms, and offline stores across the country. Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro 5G smartphones are now available for purchase in India. (Redmi)

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 15 Pro: Price in India and Sale Offers The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 31,999. The device comes in three colour options: Carbon Black, Mirage Blue, and Silver Ash.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant at Rs. 39,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs. 43,999. The device comes in Carbon Black, Coffee Mocha, and Mirage Blue colour options.

Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI, or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 15 Pro: Specifications and Features Both the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 15 Pro feature 6.83-inch AMOLED displays with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screens offer peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits and use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. Xiaomi states that both devices carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Both smartphones run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 and support dual SIM cards.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor. The Pro Plus model supports up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Pro model offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photography, both devices include a dual rear camera setup with a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The Pro+ model has a 32MP front camera, while the Pro version features a 20MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G houses a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G houses a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Both phones support 22.5W wired reverse charging.