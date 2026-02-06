Asus begins pre-orders for Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14 in India; new Vivobook Ryzen AI laptops unveiled

Asus has started pre-orders in India for a new range of laptops that focus on built-in artificial intelligence features. The company has opened bookings for the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 and has also announced new Vivobook laptops powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. With this launch, Asus aims to reach users across different segments, including students, office workers, creators, and professionals who want AI support in everyday computing tasks. Asus has opened pre-orders for Zenbook S16, Zenbook 14, and announced Vivobook Ryzen AI laptops. (ASUS)

ASUS Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14: Pre-Order, Sale Date and Prices Customers can pre-book the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14 starting now, while official sales will begin on February 12. Asus will sell these laptops through its Exclusive Stores, the Asus Eshop, Amazon, Flipkart, and other authorised retail outlets across India. The newly announced Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) will arrive in stores during the first week of March, expanding the company’s AI laptop range in the country.

In terms of pricing, the Zenbook S16 sits at the top of the lineup with a price tag of Rs. 1,69,990. Asus positions this model as its main AI-focused laptop for the Indian market. The Zenbook 14 starts at Rs. 1,15,990, offering a lower entry point for users interested in AI-powered performance. The Vivobook series targets buyers looking for more accessible options, with prices ranging from Rs. 62,990 to Rs. 1,04,990, depending on the model and processor configuration.

Asus has also introduced a limited-time pre-order benefit for buyers of the Zenbook S16 and Zenbook 14. Customers who complete their pre-order before February 11 can receive add-on services worth Rs. 5,599 by paying Re. 1. This offer includes a two-year extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection. Buyers can claim these benefits after purchase by registering on the Asus promotions website.

ASUS Zenbook S16: Key Specifiactions The ASUS Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor and includes a neural processing unit capable of handling up to 50 trillion operations per second. This setup allows users to run AI tasks directly on the device. The laptop features a 16-inch OLED display with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision support. Asus has built the body using its Ceraluminum material, which combines metal and ceramic elements.

ASUS Zenbook 14: Key Specifications The ASUS Zenbook 14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor and comes with a 14-inch OLED touchscreen. Asus has designed this model for users who need portability along with consistent battery usage for daily travel and work.

The new Vivobook laptops rely on AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. These models aim to bring AI features to a wider audience by offering larger screens and on-device AI acceleration at lower prices. Asus plans to sell all these laptops through its retail stores, online platforms, and authorised partners across India.