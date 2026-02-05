Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Samsung teases camera upgrades for Galaxy S26 Ultra in latest videos: Here’s what's coming

    Samsung has released short teaser videos that hint at camera changes coming to the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its official launch globally.

    Published on: Feb 05, 2026 3:17 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

    • CheckTitanium Black
    • Check12GB/16GB RAM
    • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage

    ₹159999

    Check Details

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro

    • CheckSilver
    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
    mazon

    ₹134900

    Check Details

    Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

    Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

    • CheckSilver
    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
    mazon

    ₹149900

    Check Details

    Discount

    25% OFF

    Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

    Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

    • CheckMoonstone
    • Check16GB RAM
    • Check256GB Storage
    mazon

    ₹150650

    ₹199999

    Check Details

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

    Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

    • CheckCelestial Black
    • Check16 GB RAM
    • Check512 GB Storage

    ₹159999

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    Samsung has released three short teaser videos that hint at camera-related changes expected with the Galaxy S26 series. The clips, titled Closer, Groove, and Glow, focus on zoom, low-light photography, and video recording in dark settings. While the company has not confirmed specific details, the visuals suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring updates to how the camera handles distance and limited light.

    Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon with upgrades to its camera and hardware. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon with upgrades to its camera and hardware. (Samsung)

    Focus on Long-Range Zoom Performance

    In the first teaser, Closer, the camera begins at a wide distance and moves toward a dog sitting inside a car. The clip highlights how the subject remains clear as the camera moves closer. Samsung appears to signal changes to long-range zoom and video clarity. In many phones, image quality drops when users zoom in, especially during video recording. This teaser suggests that Samsung is working to address that issue. However, a disclaimer in the video notes that the background was created using artificial tools. This detail raises questions about how closely the clip reflects real-world camera output.

    Also read: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro go on sale in India: Price, sale offers and more

    Low-Light Photography

    The second teaser, Groove, shifts attention to low-light scenes. The video shows a music performer working under dim lighting, while the camera brightens the scene and restores colour. Samsung adds a caption that points to nighttime use. This may suggest updates to the company’s low-light camera system, which combines hardware and software to capture photos and videos in dark places. Samsung first introduced this system several years ago and has continued to adjust it with each release. The teaser does not confirm whether the changes rely on camera sensors, software processing, or both.

    Also read: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launching in India on February 13: Design and key features revealed

    Video Recording in the Dark

    The final teaser, Glow, again focuses on recording in dark environments. The caption states that the phone can record bright footage even when the surroundings appear dark. Samsung does not explain how the device achieves this result. Industry observers believe the Galaxy S26 Ultra could introduce a different shooting mode using its main camera sensor. By grouping pixels differently, the phone may allow more light to reach the sensor during recording.

    Also read: Your Android phone could soon place orders and book rides for you without touching the phone

    Samsung has not shared launch dates or full specifications for the Galaxy S26 series. The teaser videos suggest that camera performance will remain a key focus when the company makes its formal announcement.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Samsung Teases Camera Upgrades For Galaxy S26 Ultra In Latest Videos: Here’s What's Coming
    News/Technology/Samsung Teases Camera Upgrades For Galaxy S26 Ultra In Latest Videos: Here’s What's Coming
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes