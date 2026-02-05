Samsung teases camera upgrades for Galaxy S26 Ultra in latest videos: Here’s what's coming

Samsung has released three short teaser videos that hint at camera-related changes expected with the Galaxy S26 series. The clips, titled Closer, Groove, and Glow, focus on zoom, low-light photography, and video recording in dark settings. While the company has not confirmed specific details, the visuals suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring updates to how the camera handles distance and limited light. Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon with upgrades to its camera and hardware. (Samsung)

Focus on Long-Range Zoom Performance In the first teaser, Closer, the camera begins at a wide distance and moves toward a dog sitting inside a car. The clip highlights how the subject remains clear as the camera moves closer. Samsung appears to signal changes to long-range zoom and video clarity. In many phones, image quality drops when users zoom in, especially during video recording. This teaser suggests that Samsung is working to address that issue. However, a disclaimer in the video notes that the background was created using artificial tools. This detail raises questions about how closely the clip reflects real-world camera output.

Also read: Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus and Note 15 Pro go on sale in India: Price, sale offers and more

Low-Light Photography The second teaser, Groove, shifts attention to low-light scenes. The video shows a music performer working under dim lighting, while the camera brightens the scene and restores colour. Samsung adds a caption that points to nighttime use. This may suggest updates to the company’s low-light camera system, which combines hardware and software to capture photos and videos in dark places. Samsung first introduced this system several years ago and has continued to adjust it with each release. The teaser does not confirm whether the changes rely on camera sensors, software processing, or both.

Also read: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launching in India on February 13: Design and key features revealed

Video Recording in the Dark The final teaser, Glow, again focuses on recording in dark environments. The caption states that the phone can record bright footage even when the surroundings appear dark. Samsung does not explain how the device achieves this result. Industry observers believe the Galaxy S26 Ultra could introduce a different shooting mode using its main camera sensor. By grouping pixels differently, the phone may allow more light to reach the sensor during recording.

Also read: Your Android phone could soon place orders and book rides for you without touching the phone

Samsung has not shared launch dates or full specifications for the Galaxy S26 series. The teaser videos suggest that camera performance will remain a key focus when the company makes its formal announcement.