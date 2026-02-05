Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launching in India on February 13: Design and key features revealed

Tecno is set to expand its budget-friendly smartphone lineup in India with the launch of Pova Curve 2 5G. The new handset will arrive as the follow-up to the Pova Curve 5G, which the company introduced in May 2025. Ahead of the launch, Tecno has shared official details about the phone’s design and colour options, while keeping key specifications under wraps. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G smartphone is launching in India on February 13. 2026. (Tecno )

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Launch Date According to the company, Tecno will unveil the Pova Curve 2 5G in India on February 13 at 12 pm IST. Tecno announced the date through a post on X, where it also revealed the first official look of the device. The shared image confirms several changes compared to the previous model, including a revised rear layout and a new camera arrangement.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Design and Key Features The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G will feature a curved back panel that narrows towards the sides. The rear panel shows a matte-style finish and carries lines and contours similar to those seen on the earlier Pova Curve 5G. Tecno has retained these elements to maintain design continuity within the series.

A major update appears in the camera module. The Pova Curve 2 5G moves away from the vertical camera layout used on the previous model. Instead, it adopts a triangular and uneven camera island. Two camera lenses sit together inside a horizontal pill-shaped section, while a third lens appears separately below. An LED flash sits next to the lower lens. The Pova branding and regulatory text appear on the back panel as well.

Tecno has also confirmed that the Pova Curve 2 5G will launch in three colour options. Buyers in India will be able to choose between black, silver, and violet finishes. Each colour variant includes a small accent area near the bottom of the rear panel, which shows a semi-transparent pattern. The company has not yet shared whether these colour options will differ across storage variants.

While Tecno has not officially disclosed hardware details, reports suggest that the smartphone may use the MediaTek MT6858 processor, also known as the Dimensity 7100. The phone may offer up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 16 out of the box. Earlier listings on the TUV certification platform indicate that the Pova Curve 2 5G could pack a 7,750mAh lithium-ion polymer battery. Tecno is expected to reveal full specifications, pricing, and sale details during the launch event. So stay tuned with HT Tech for more updates.