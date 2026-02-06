Apple may launch iPhone 17e this month; report reveals key changes

Apple may introduce its next affordable iPhone later this month, according to a new report that sheds light on the expected launch timeline and planned updates. The device, referred to as the iPhone 17e, is tipped to arrive as the successor to the iPhone 16e. While Apple has not shared any official details, leaks suggest the company is preparing to announce the device in February 2026. Apple is expected to announce a new affordable iPhone this month, with changes in charging, connectivity, and design. (HT)

iPhone 17e: Launch Timeline (Expected) A report by German publication Macwelt, citing unnamed sources, states that Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17e on February 19. The date matches the launch anniversary of the iPhone 16e, which Apple introduced on February 19, 2025. The timing also aligns with earlier reports that suggested the new ‘e’ model would debut during the first quarter of 2026. As with previous releases in this category, Apple may choose to reveal the phone through a press release rather than a launch event.

iPhone 17e: Design and Camera Update According to the report, Apple will not make major changes to the external design. The iPhone 17e is expected to follow the same design layout as the iPhone 16e. The device may still feature a notch at the front for the selfie camera and Face ID system. Earlier speculation about the introduction of Dynamic Island on the ‘e’ series appears unlikely, as the feature may remain limited to higher-priced models.

The camera setup is also expected to remain unchanged. The iPhone 17e may ship with a single rear camera, similar to the current model. Apple has focused on maintaining a familiar hardware layout for its affordable lineup, rather than introducing multiple camera sensors.

One of the key changes could come in the charging system. The report claims Apple may add MagSafe support to the iPhone 17e. This would mark a shift from the Qi-based wireless charging used in the iPhone 16e. The current model supports wireless charging at up to 7.5W. With MagSafe, the new phone could support wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, offering users faster charging without cables.

Another reported upgrade involves connectivity. Apple may equip the iPhone 17e with the C1X modem. The company first introduced this modem with the iPhone Air in September 2025. Apple has stated that the C1X modem offers improved data speeds and better power use compared to the C1 modem found in the iPhone 16e.

If Apple sticks to the reported February 19 launch date, more information about the iPhone 17e is likely to surface soon. As always, these details remain unofficial until confirmed by the company.