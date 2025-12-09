iPhone 18 Pro could come with under-display Face ID, invisible sensors: Report

Apple is reportedly testing new display technology that could enable Face ID sensors to function under the iPhone screen. According to leaks circulating on Chinese social media, the company is preparing to integrate under-display Face ID in its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple is reportedly testing under-display Face ID technology for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models.(Bloomberg)

Apple’s Next Step After Dynamic Island

According to a post shared by a leaker known as Smart Pikachu on Weibo, Apple has begun testing a new display design that could enable Face ID sensors to operate under the OLED panel. The report (via MacRumors) suggests the company is using a “spliced micro-transparent glass” layer within the display. This component would allow infrared sensors from the TrueDepth camera system to scan a user’s face without interference from the screen.

The technology, still in testing, aims to make the Face ID system work seamlessly beneath the display. It must ensure the infrared projection can accurately map the user’s facial features for authentication. Although Apple has not confirmed any such project, the company has reportedly asked suppliers to speed up preparations for production, which suggests that the feature could be in an advanced stage of development.

What and When to Expect

If successful, this feature may first appear on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in 2026. Industry reports also suggest that Apple might achieve a completely notch-free display by 2027 with the 20th-anniversary iPhone.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 model, which could arrive later, may not include the under-display Face ID system. The long-rumoured iPhone Fold is also expected to skip Face ID altogether.

Dynamic Island’s Future

The move to under-display sensors raises questions about the future of Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. Current reports suggest that while the Face ID components might move under the screen, the front camera could still require a small cutout. Some leaks claim the camera may shift to a corner of the display, while others believe the Dynamic Island will remain but shrink in size.

Even with design changes, Apple is expected to keep Dynamic Island’s functionality intact. The company has recently expanded Live Activities, the software feature powering Dynamic Island, to iPadOS 26 and macOS 26, which suggests a continued focus on integrating real-time app interactions across its ecosystem.