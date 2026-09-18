iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max now on quick-commerce apps: Check offers and availability

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have gone on sale in India today, September 18, but you do not necessarily have to join the long queues outside an Apple Store to get one. The latest Pro models have now landed on quick-commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket and Swiggy Instamart, giving customers in select cities another way to order the handsets from home. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max availability, offers, prices and more.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max available on Zepto, Blinkit and more

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit, BigBasket and Instamart

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Zepto has listed both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from today across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Interested customers can choose from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The available colours include Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier, although the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro is listed only in Burgundy and Glacier.

Zepto is also offering the new AirPods 5. Customers purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max can get an instant card discount of up to ₹7,000, while AirPods 5 buyers can get up to ₹1,500 off with select cards. The offer applies to select Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards, including eligible credit card EMI transactions.

Zomato-owned Blinkit is offering the two Pro models across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 are also listed, with select credit card discounts and no-cost EMI options. Interested buyers can avail of discounts on select credit cards, while no-cost EMI options are also available on eligible purchases. The exact discount depends on the card, product and applicable offer terms.

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{{^usCountry}} Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket have joined the launch-day rollout as well. BigBasket said sales opened at 8:00 AM today and that it had delivered more than 300 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max units by 9:00 AM, translating to more than five iPhones per minute. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket have joined the launch-day rollout as well. BigBasket said sales opened at 8:00 AM today and that it had delivered more than 300 iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max units by 9:00 AM, translating to more than five iPhones per minute. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India {{/usCountry}}

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The quick-commerce availability could be particularly useful for buyers who want to avoid the Apple Store rush. However, delivery times, stock and even specific colours or storage variants can vary by location.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for 256GB, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions cost ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900, respectively.