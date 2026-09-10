iPhone 18 Pro is costlier than some motorcycles, but these countries offer a cheaper way to buy Apple’s latest phones

Apple has finally launched the iPhone 18 Pro series alongside its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. Unfortunately, the ongoing RAM crisis has pushed smartphone prices higher, and the iPhone 18 Pro's launch price has increased by ₹30,000.
Some models now cost more than a standard Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle. So, if you are a motor enthusiast who also loves technology, this could be a painful launch. With prices varying significantly across markets, knowing where each model is cheaper could make a real difference.
To make comparisons easier, we have listed the prices of every iPhone model and storage variant across major markets. This will help you compare prices across countries and find where you can get each model at the lowest price. Read on to find the best-priced iPhone in each market.
US
The birthplace of the iPhone, the US is also the cheapest market for any iPhone 18 Pro series or iPhone Duo model. Across storage variants, buyers pay considerably less than in other major markets, making the US the most attractive place to buy Apple’s latest iPhones.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|US$1,199 ( ₹1,14,064)
|US$1,399 ( ₹1,33,091)
|US$1,799 ( ₹1,71,144)
|US$2,399 ( ₹2,28,224)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|US$1,299 ( ₹1,23,577)
|US$1,499 ( ₹1,42,604)
|US$1,899 ( ₹1,80,657)
|US$2,499 ( ₹2,37,737)
|iPhone Duo
|US$1,999 ( ₹1,90,170)
|US$2,199 ( ₹2,09,197)
|US$2,599 ( ₹2,47,250)
|US$3,199 ( ₹3,04,330)
Canada
Canada ranks as the second-cheapest market for buying the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo, making it another attractive option for Apple fans seeking lower prices.{{/usCountry}}
Canada ranks as the second-cheapest market for buying the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo, making it another attractive option for Apple fans seeking lower prices.{{/usCountry}}
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|C$1,749 ( ₹1,20,453)
|C$2,049 ( ₹1,41,114)
|C$2,649 ( ₹1,82,436)
|C$3,549 ( ₹2,44,419)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|C$1,899 ( ₹1,30,784)
|C$2,199 ( ₹1,51,445)
|C$2,799 ( ₹1,92,767)
|C$3,699 ( ₹2,54,750)
|iPhone Duo
|C$2,999 ( ₹2,06,541)
|C$3,299 ( ₹2,27,202)
|C$3,899 ( ₹2,68,524)
|C$4,799 ( ₹3,30,507)
UAE
The UAE ranks as the third-cheapest market for purchasing the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. Its relatively lower prices make it one of the better markets for buyers, just behind the US and Canada in the overall price comparison.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|AED 5,099 ( ₹1,32,074)
|AED 5,949 ( ₹1,54,091)
|AED 7,649 ( ₹1,98,124)
|AED 10,199 ( ₹2,64,174)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|AED 5,499 ( ₹1,42,435)
|AED 6,349 ( ₹1,64,451)
|AED 8,049 ( ₹2,08,484)
|AED 10,599 ( ₹2,74,535)
|iPhone Duo
|AED 8,499 ( ₹2,20,141)
|AED 9,349 ( ₹2,42,157)
|AED 11,049 ( ₹2,86,191)
|AED 13,599 ( ₹3,52,241)
Taiwan
Taiwan ranks fourth in the overall price ranking, making it one of the more affordable markets for the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. However, the pricing may seem somewhat unfair to Taiwanese buyers, given Taiwan's major role in manufacturing and assembling key iPhone components.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|NT$44,900 ( ₹1,35,014)
|NT$51,900 ( ₹1,56,063)
|NT$66,900 ( ₹2,01,168)
|NT$88,900 ( ₹2,67,322)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|NT$49,900 ( ₹1,50,049)
|NT$56,900 ( ₹1,71,098)
|NT$71,900 ( ₹2,16,203)
|NT$93,900 ( ₹2,82,357)
|iPhone Duo
|NT$74,900 ( ₹2,25,224)
|NT$81,900 ( ₹2,46,273)
|NT$96,900 ( ₹2,91,378)
|NT$1,18,900 ( ₹3,57,532)
Japan
Japan ranks fifth in the overall price comparison for the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo. While it is not among the cheapest markets, Japanese buyers still pay less than those in Singapore, the UK, Spain, Italy and India.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|¥219,800 ( ₹1,36,056)
|¥254,800 ( ₹1,57,721)
|¥324,800 ( ₹2,01,051)
|¥429,800 ( ₹2,66,046)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|¥239,800 ( ₹1,48,436)
|¥274,800 ( ₹1,70,101)
|¥344,800 ( ₹2,13,431)
|¥449,800 ( ₹2,78,426)
|iPhone Duo
|¥364,800 ( ₹2,25,811)
|¥399,800 ( ₹2,47,476)
|¥469,800 ( ₹2,90,806)
|¥574,800 ( ₹3,55,801)
Singapore
Singapore falls within the mid-range tier for iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo pricing. Compared with India, buyers can save roughly ₹20,000 to ₹60,000, depending on the model and storage variant, making it a more affordable market.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|S$1,899 ( ₹1,42,854)
|S$2,199 ( ₹1,65,421)
|S$2,799 ( ₹2,10,557)
|S$3,699 ( ₹2,78,260)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|S$2,099 ( ₹1,57,899)
|S$2,399 ( ₹1,80,467)
|S$2,999 ( ₹2,25,602)
|S$3,899 ( ₹2,93,306)
|iPhone Duo
|S$3,099 ( ₹2,33,125)
|S$3,399 ( ₹2,55,693)
|S$3,999 ( ₹3,00,828)
|S$4,899 ( ₹3,68,532)
UK
The UK ranks seventh in the overall price comparison, placing it in the middle of the pack for iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo pricing. While it is more expensive than several markets, it still ranks ahead of Spain, Italy and India.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|£1,199 ( ₹1,53,872)
|£1,399 ( ₹1,79,539)
|£1,799 ( ₹2,30,872)
|£2,399 ( ₹3,07,873)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|£1,299 ( ₹1,66,705)
|£1,499 ( ₹1,92,372)
|£1,899 ( ₹2,43,706)
|£2,499 ( ₹3,20,706)
|iPhone Duo
|£1,999 ( ₹2,56,539)
|£2,199 ( ₹2,82,206)
|£2,599 ( ₹3,33,540)
|£3,199 ( ₹4,10,540)
Spain / France:
Spain and France both rank eighth in the overall price comparison for the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo. Their pricing is relatively high compared with the earlier-ranked markets, placing them just ahead of Italy and India.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|€1,469 ( ₹1,62,616)
|€1,719 ( ₹1,90,291)
|€2,219 ( ₹2,45,641)
|€2,969 ( ₹3,28,665)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|€1,619 ( ₹1,79,221)
|€1,869 ( ₹2,06,896)
|€2,369 ( ₹2,62,245)
|€3,119 ( ₹3,45,269)
|iPhone Duo
|€2,339 ( ₹2,58,924)
|€2,589 ( ₹2,86,599)
|€3,089 ( ₹3,41,949)
|€3,839 ( ₹4,24,973)
Italy:
Italy presents an interesting contrast: the iPhone 18 Pro series is more expensive than in India, whereas the iPhone Duo is cheaper. This makes Italy a particularly unusual market in the overall pricing comparison.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|€1,489 ( ₹1,64,830)
|€1,739 ( ₹1,92,505)
|€2,239 ( ₹2,47,855)
|€2,989 ( ₹3,30,879)
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|€1,639 ( ₹1,81,435)
|€1,889 ( ₹2,09,110)
|€2,389 ( ₹2,64,459)
|€3,139 ( ₹3,47,484)
|iPhone Duo
|€2,369 ( ₹2,62,245)
|€2,619 ( ₹2,89,920)
|€3,119 ( ₹3,45,269)
|€3,869 ( ₹4,28,294)
India
India ranks last in the overall price comparison, making it the most expensive market among those covered. Unfortunately, this is bad news for aspirational buyers who have long gravitated towards iPhones. With prices climbing further, EMI usage could also rise sharply as buyers look to spread the cost over several months.
|Model
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|2TB
|iPhone 18 Pro
|₹1,64,900
|₹1,89,900
|₹2,39,900
|₹3,14,900
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|₹1,79,900
|₹2,04,900
|₹2,54,900
|₹3,29,900
|iPhone Duo
|₹2,99,900
|₹3,24,900
|₹3,74,900
|₹4,49,900
Also Read:
Apple Event 2026: iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max at Apple Park
Apple AirPods 5 launched with ANC, Live Translation and Siri AI: Price, features and more
Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: what’s new, price, camera, specs and battery compared
Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: New health features and India prices
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