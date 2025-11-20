iPhone 18 Pro Max: 5 big changes that you can expect from next Apple flagship

Apple’s next premium flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is already shaping up to be one of the company’s most significant upgrades in years. Early reports and supply-chain leaks point to a mix of design refinements, major performance boosts and notable camera improvements. While the overall aesthetic is expected to remain familiar, Apple appears to be preparing meaningful under-the-hood changes for 2026. Here are five major updates likely coming to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. iPhone 18 Pro Max may become slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor.(9to5Mac)

A cleaner, more uniform design

Apple is expected to retain the same broad design language that has defined the Pro series over the past few generations. However, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may move away from the two-tone finish used on current models. Leaks suggest Apple is testing a more uniform back panel with a consistent colour and texture, resulting in a simpler appearance and fewer visible breaks in the surface.

A thicker build with a larger battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max may become slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor. This change is believed to be linked to a bigger battery, an upgrade Apple has reportedly been working on to support new features and extend battery life. The company has historically balanced battery size with premium materials, so a minor increase in thickness would not be unusual if the gains are substantial.

A smaller Dynamic Island, but not gone yet

Although Apple continues to work on under-display camera and Face ID technologies, analysts say the iPhone 18 Pro Max will not move to a full all-screen design just yet. Instead, the Dynamic Island is expected to shrink as Apple reduces the size of the front camera module. Under-display Face ID may still be a year or two away.

New A20 chip and upgraded C2 modem

The upcoming A20 chip, widely expected to be built on TSMC’s new 2nm process, could deliver a notable jump in CPU and GPU performance while improving power efficiency. Apple is also preparing its next-generation in-house 5G modem, the C2, which may bring faster speeds, improved mmWave support in the US and reduced power consumption during heavy network use.

Major camera improvements with variable aperture

One of the biggest upgrades may come to the camera system. Apple is reportedly testing a new Samsung-made sensor with stronger low-light performance and improved dynamic range. The main camera could also feature a DSLR-style variable aperture, giving users more control over depth of field and exposure. Apple is said to be refining the Camera Control button as well, keeping its functionality intact while reducing manufacturing costs.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is still months away from launch, but the early picture suggests Apple is preparing a more ambitious upgrade cycle than usual, with changes that focus equally on design, power and photography.