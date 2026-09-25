iPhone 18 Pro users face reboot bug, Apple reportedly readies a fix

Apple’s latest flagship iPhones have run into an unexpected software issue just days after going on sale. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, launched alongside the iPhone maker’s first book-style foldable, the iPhone Duo, earlier this month, have been facing reports of freezing and sudden restarts following failed Face ID authentication attempts. The Cupertino-based tech giant is aware of the problem and is reportedly preparing a software update to address it. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro bug and when a fix could arrive.

Apple reportedly preparing an iOS 27 update

Apple acknowledges iPhone 18 Pro reboot bug, update expected next week (Unsplash)

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As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple has confirmed that it knows about the rebooting issue affecting the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The iPhone maker is said to be working on a fix, which could arrive through a new iOS 27 update next week.

The problem first surfaced last week, when users began reporting that their phones would become unresponsive after a failed Face ID unlock attempt. The devices would reportedly freeze for a few seconds before restarting automatically.

The 9to5Mac report also notes that affected users could find a corresponding panic log in the iPhone Analytics section of the Settings app. This suggests the issue is being recorded as a system-level crash, although the precise cause has not been established publicly.

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{{^usCountry}} Apple has not reportedly detailed what triggers the failure, so it remains unclear whether it affects a particular set of circumstances or is more widespread. For now, the expected software update is the clearest indication of when users might see a fix. Is the new Dynamic Island linked to the issue? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apple has not reportedly detailed what triggers the failure, so it remains unclear whether it affects a particular set of circumstances or is more widespread. For now, the expected software update is the clearest indication of when users might see a fix. Is the new Dynamic Island linked to the issue? {{/usCountry}}

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The iPhone 18 Pro series introduced a smaller Dynamic Island, which Apple says can display three Live Activities simultaneously, compared with two on previous models.

To make room for the revised design, the tech giant moved the Face ID sensor from the visible Dynamic Island area to the top-left corner of the display, placing the hardware beneath the screen.

That change has naturally raised questions about whether the new Face ID arrangement is connected to the rebooting bug. However, reports suggest the issue is software-related and not caused by the hardware redesign. Users experiencing the problem will likely have to wait for the upcoming iOS 27 update to see whether it resolves the issue.