iPhone iOS 17 release hours away: These features might miss tonight's upgrade

Apple is gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of iOS 17 on Monday, making the new iPhone operating system available for download starting at 10:30 PM IST. Unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), this update promises a range of exciting new features for iPhones. However, certain key components are likely to be postponed for inclusion in later versions, possibly iOS 17.1 or 17.2, as the tech giant continues internal testing. Apple ios 17 release today(AP)

Among the features that may not included in the initial September 18 update is the Journal app, reported LiveMint. Designed to provide iPhone users with a comprehensive platform for capturing their daily experiences and memories, it goes beyond mere text entries by allowing the inclusion of photos, music, and audio recordings.

Apple Music users can look forward to the Collaborative Playlists feature, although this function will not be part of the Monday update, the report adds. Collaborative Playlists enable multiple users to collaboratively add, reorder, and delete songs in a shared playlist, enhancing the social and interactive aspects of the Apple Music experience.

A significant enhancement is also in store for the AirDrop service, which will see an update later in 2023. After this update, content transfers via AirDrop will no longer be restricted to physical proximity. As long as both sender and recipient are logged into an iCloud account, transfers can continue over the internet, even if the devices move out of AirDrop range.

The ability to react to messages using any sticker through the Tapback menu and the addition of a catch-up arrow for group conversations in the Messages app, may also get deferred. Additional elements range from a 'Favourite Songs' playlist in the Music app to Intelligent form detection for PDFs. Apple Fitness+ will also introduce an 'Audio Focus' feature, allowing users to prioritize either the music or the trainer's voice according to their preference.

Apple ID proximity sign-in will soon be possible with a trusted iPhone or iPad when setting up a new Apple device, as per the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON