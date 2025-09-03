Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

iPhone owners warned to factory reset devices after security experts find serious WhatsApp flaw

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 01:08 pm IST

After hackers used a rare WhatsApp flaw to break into iPhones, users are being urged to update both their app and iOS. 

iPhone owners who rely on WhatsApp are being urged to update their apps after security researchers found hackers using rare zero-click exploits to target Apple devices. Several tech firms quickly moved to patch the flaws but the warning is clear: check your updates, and for a small number of targeted users, a full factory reset may be the safest option.

Security experts urge iPhone users to update WhatsApp and iOS after a new vulnerability allowed targeted spyware attacks.(Unsplash)
Security experts urge iPhone users to update WhatsApp and iOS after a new vulnerability allowed targeted spyware attacks.(Unsplash)

What happened to WhatsApp on iOS?

The discovery centers on a pair of bugs - one inside WhatsApp itself, another inside Apple’s own software. Attackers chained these weaknesses together to break into iPhones and Macs and stole messages and sensitive data. What makes this case especially unsettling is that victims didn’t have to click any links or even open a suspicious message. The phone could be compromised simply by receiving a hidden, specially crafted message.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, confirmed the security issue and said less than 200 people were directly notified about being at risk, mostly journalists, activists, or public figures who often face these kinds of threats. The company’s advice for those users wasn’t just to update, but to wipe their devices back to factory settings, then install the latest fixes before reinstalling WhatsApp. The aim, security experts say, is to make absolutely sure no advanced spyware is left on the device.

Apple’s own emergency update, released just days ago, addresses a related flaw in the system that handles images. Both companies are telling everyday users to keep their apps and operating systems fully up to date, something that blocks this threat and helps stay ahead of similar weaknesses. While the attack campaign was sophisticated, the likelihood of regular users being targeted remains very low. However, the popularity of services like WhatsApp makes them valuable targets for hackers, and staying alert is always best practice.

For now:

  • Open the App Store and check for WhatsApp updates.
  • Install the latest iOS and security patches.
  • If you were contacted directly by WhatsApp about a threat, follow the reset instructions in their message - don’t ignore it.

It’s worth remembering that even the most secure platforms can have weak moments. Keeping your phone up to date is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your private data.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / iPhone owners warned to factory reset devices after security experts find serious WhatsApp flaw
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On