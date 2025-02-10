iPhone SE 4 to launch this Valentine's Week? Report hints at an imminent launch

The iPhone SE 4 has been making headlines for the past two years, and rightly so, given the narrative surrounding it. This includes Apple Intelligence at a budget price and a modern display without the outdated bezels of the iPhone SE 3. A range of other premium features, such as Face ID, are also expected. Now, it looks like the wait for the phone may finally be coming to an end, with Bloomberg reporting that the device could be announced as soon as this week. iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E - The name is still up in the air.(IceUniverse)

iPhone SE 4 Launch To Happen This Week?

In the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, he states that the new iPhone SE (which could be called the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e), is expected to launch this week. However, Gurman hasn't pointed to an exact release date.

It is also expected that the launch could be carried out via an online press release instead of a formal event, as Apple has yet to announce one. This wouldn’t be out of the ordinary, considering that Apple has taken this approach for product launches in recent years. This was seen with last year’s M4 MacBook Pro lineup, new iPads, and more.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple follows the same strategy for launching the iPhone SE 4, or whatever name it ultimately chooses.

iPhone SE 4: What to Expect

Reports suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will pack several premium features, including Apple Intelligence, Face ID, and a modern design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 16.

To enable Apple Intelligence, reports indicate that Apple could finally bring the A18 chipset, which we also see iPhone 16, alongside 8GB of RAM. This would certainly make it one of the most powerful mid-range smartphones on the market.

Face ID is also expected to debut in the SE lineup. However, it is unclear whether it will be housed within a notch or a Dynamic Island cutout, as seen in the more premium iPhone 16 series.

As for the screen, it is expected to be a 6.1-inch 60Hz panel, similar to the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16. However, the exact specifications remain unknown.

All things considered, the iPhone SE 4 (or possibly the iPhone 16e) is shaping up to be a powerful mid-ranger that will offer a significantly more premium experience compared to the iPhone SE 3. While the camera is expected to be a single-lens setup, which some may consider a drawback, having a single reliable shooter with Apple’s computational photography, is still preferable to two mediocre cameras. Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if Apple delivers on these expectations.