iQOO 13: 5 reasons not to skip this performance-oriented flagship

iQOO 13 is the latest performance-oriented flagship by iQOO, competing with the likes of the Realme GT 7 Pro, Oppo Find X8, and will take on the OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 when they launch in India soon. The device packs powerful internals and comes with a robust feature set, which becomes even more appealing when you factor in its price point of ₹54,999. Here are five reasons why you shouldn’t miss this device if you're in the market for a performance-oriented flagship under ₹60,000. iQOO 13 is priced at ₹ 54,999 in India.(IQOO)

Snapdragon 8 Elite Under ₹ 60,000 Makes It Value for Money

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is a flagship chipset, going head-to-head with the best out there, including Apple’s A18 Pro and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Having a phone with this chipset for under ₹60,000 is a no-brainer if performance is what you're looking for. Not only is it ideal for gaming, but it also offers efficiency for better battery life. At ₹54,999, the iQOO 13 is the most powerful smartphone you can buy right now.

Large Vapour Cooling and Q2 Chipset Make It Ideal for Gaming

For gamers, the large vapour cooling chamber in the iQOO 13 and the custom Q2 chip bring several advantages. Firstly, the 7000mm² chamber is 17% larger compared to the previous-generation flagship, the iQOO 12, resulting in even better heat dissipation—ideal for long gaming sessions. Simply put, your phone can sustain its peak performance for longer with a large vapour cooling chamber, and the iQOO 13 makes this possible.

Another major addition to the iQOO 13 is the Q2 custom chipset, which is claimed to bring lower power consumption and increased efficiency, improving gaming performance in resource-heavy scenes.

iQOO 13's 144Hz Display Sets It Apart from the Rest of the Flagship Crop

When you think about it, most major flagships come with 120Hz displays, but the iQOO 13 is different, thanks to its 144Hz panel. In everyday usage, 144Hz results in even smoother scrolling and screen operation compared to 120Hz. This phone delivers its 144Hz refresh rate at over 2K resolution, providing 510 pixels per inch. Additionally, the panel is an LTPO display, which adjusts from 1Hz to 144Hz, ensuring a smoother experience.

Better Biometrics Than Before

iQOO 13 comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, compared to the optical fingerprint scanner of the iQOO 12 and some other flagships. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners are more secure, faster, and generally much better. The fingerprint scanner is also ergonomically placed, making unlocking easier.

iQOO 13’s Motorsport-Inspired Design Is... Different

If you're a fan of fast cars, and particularly BMW, you will notice hints of BMW branding with the iQOO 13, including the M Sport design, especially if you opt for the white colour variant. In general, the design of the iQOO 13 has been refined compared to the iQOO 12. You get flat sides, much like the major flagships out there.

Additionally, to make things more interesting, the iQOO 13 features a floating light design on the back of the camera module. This design allows the light to flash, giving you real-time alerts for things like calls and messages. The light also flashes based on the rhythm of the game you're playing. There are various dynamic effects you can opt for, including pulse, breathing, heartbeat, flowing, jumping, and flywheel.

