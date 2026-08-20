iQOO brings the Z11 to India with a curved AMOLED display, AI-powered features and a student-focused design

iQOO today unveiled a new mid-range smartphone priced under ₹35,000. The phone in question is the iQOO Z11, the latest addition to the widely popular Z series. This new iteration is said to focus on delivering a smarter AI experience, with features such as AI Captions. It is powered by a brand-new chipset that also debuts today with the smartphone. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about iQOO’s new debut in the sub- ₹35,000 segment, before it comes under the radar for the new round of price hikes after its launch.

iQOO Z11 features and specifications

The iQOO Z11 targets students with a slim, curved design, a large 144Hz AMOLED display, and robust durability. (Shubh Bhushan - Hindustan Times)

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iQOO says the iQOO Z11 is designed to better suit the needs of a student or college-goer who is always on the move. For starters, the phone comes with a slender, dual-curved chassis that weighs only 199 grams and measures just 7.99 mm thick, with a focus on a more comfortable in-hand experience.

On the iQOO Z11, the brand has placed the camera lenses horizontally within a capsule that closely resembles the camera visor on the Google Pixel 10 Pro. The brand says this decision has made the phone easier to hold in both vertical and horizontal orientations and has also minimised the chance of accidentally touching the lenses, something people complained about on the iQOO Z10. In terms of durability, iQOO’s new smartphone features IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance.

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{{^usCountry}} On the front, the iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 93.82% screen-to-body ratio, which the brand claims is the largest in its segment. The panel offers 1.5K resolution, with a pixel density of 449 ppi, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED display on the iQOO Z11 is said to reach a peak brightness of 2000 nits in high-brightness mode, which could make content more legible on a bright, sunny day. iQOO also says it supports HDR10+, Amazon Video HDR, and Netflix HDR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the front, the iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 93.82% screen-to-body ratio, which the brand claims is the largest in its segment. The panel offers 1.5K resolution, with a pixel density of 449 ppi, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED display on the iQOO Z11 is said to reach a peak brightness of 2000 nits in high-brightness mode, which could make content more legible on a bright, sunny day. iQOO also says it supports HDR10+, Amazon Video HDR, and Netflix HDR. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the hood, the iQOO Z11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC, which debuts in India with the smartphone. The brand claims the phone can score up to 1.2 million points on Antutu and offers a 15% improvement in smoothness compared with its previous generation, the iQOO Z10. It also adds that the iQOO Z11 is configured to draw 25% less power when completing the same task as its predecessor.

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Thanks to the new MediaTek chipset, the iQOO Z11 could also see notable AI gains, with up to 2x overall AI performance and 1.5x faster AI processing than its predecessor. Not just in terms of the chipset, iQOO’s new smartphone is also the first in its lineup to feature a 3800m2 vapour chamber, which is claimed to dissipate heat more effectively and help it run cooler. In terms of memory type, the iQOO Z11 comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Software-wise, the iQOO Z11 is shipped with OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The phone is said to offer a host of useful AI-powered features to make everyday life more convenient, including AI Captions, AI Transcript Assist, and much more. Beyond AI, the iQOO Z11 also comes with Office Kit, which brings select ecosystem-exclusive features to the phone without requiring users to own a smartphone from the same brand. iQOO promises its new smartphone will receive 3 years of software updates and 5 years of security patches, which is the first for the Z lineup.

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For photography, the iQOO Z11 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 rear camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 115° FOV, and a 32MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the primary and front cameras can shoot videos up to 4K at 30 fps. While the 50MP main camera has OIS and EIS, the other two lack any form of stabilisation.

Coming to the battery, the iQOO Z11 features a 7,050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

iQOO Z11 India price and availability

The iQOO Z11 starts at ₹34,999 for its base 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model will cost ₹39,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant will be priced at ₹44,999. The higher-end 12GB/256GB model will set you back by ₹49,999. It will be available to purchase on Amazon, iQOO’s website, and leading offline retailers.