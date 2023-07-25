IRCTC ticketing services down: How to book via Amazon, Paytm

IRCTC Server Down: IRCTC has recommended Amazon and Make My Trip as alternative platforms on which people can book their train tickets. This is because on Tuesday, ticketing services on IRCTC's website and app were down, with work underway to resolve the issue.

Work is underway to restore IRCTC's ticketing services (Representational Image)

‘Technical reasons’ have been cited as the reason behind the service's unavailability.

How to book train tickets on Amazon?

(1.) Open the Amazon app and select the ‘Amazon Pay’ tab.

(2.) Choose ‘Trains’ under ‘Book Tickets’ and enter your source and destination stations.

(3.) Provide details such as the date of journey.

(4.) Tick the box next to the class in which you want to travel (for example, select AC for the AC class).

(5.) For more options, click on ‘Find Trains’ and use filters to customise your search.

(6.) The app will now display all the trains on the given route; select the most preferable train.

(7.) If applicable and required, choose specific categories like ‘General,’ ‘Senior Citizens,’ or ‘Ladies.’

(8.) Review all the details and finally, click on ‘Proceed.’

To complete the booking, however, you will need your IRCTC credentials. If you don't have an account on the platform, you must create one.

Alternatively, users can set up an IRCTC account on Amazon itself. For this, select the ‘Click Here’ option; they will be redirected to IRCTC to create a profile.

How to book train tickets on Paytm?

(1.) Visit https://paytm.com/train-tickets.

(2.) Enter the source and destination stations, the date of journey, and tap the ‘Search’ button.

(3.) Choose your preferred seat and travel class.

(4.) Tap on ‘Book’ and enter your IRCTC login ID (if you don't have a login ID, sign up with IRCTC or reset the IRCTC password).

(5.) Complete the required form and click on ‘Book.’

(6.) Make the payment by selecting your preferred mode of payment.

