Is 5G draining your smartphone's battery? Follow these tips

5G service has been launched in India. Telecom major Airtel and Jio has already rolled out its hi-speed service in few cities and is expected to cover whole India by the end on next year. However few of those users who already have the access to 5G are complaining of high battery drainage when connecting to the next generation technology.

Does 5G services consume more battery?

Apart from Reliance Jio, other telecom operators are offering non-standalone 5G services in India. According to a Live Hindustan report, the non-standalone 5G services give hi-speed 5G internet connectivity but calls and messages are through 4G or 3G networks only. Thus the use of two different types of devices being connected to two different networks continuously can become the reason for high battery consumption.

Android users can use follow this tip to save battery

Android and iOS smartphone users can save battery by changing network settings. For this, first of all you have to go to the device's settings and then to the mobile network. Here you will get the option to choose which network you want to use.

You can select '4G' here unless you want to use 5G.

iPhone users have to follow these steps

Battery can be saved with the help of '5G Auto' feature in Apple iPhone models, for this you have to the settings

After going to the settings of the iPhone, mobile data and mobile data options have to be selected. In that choose 'Voice and Data Tab'. There will be an option termed as '5G Auto'. After selecting this, 5G network will be used only when there is good signal strength and battery will be efficiently used.

