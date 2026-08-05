Is a dishwasher worth buying for Indian families? Pros, cons, and what nobody tells you

Handwashing dishes has been a norm in Indian households, which is why buying a dishwasher still feel like a luxury rather than a necessity. Besides this, dishwashers have been associated with the belief that they can't clean oily kadhais and pressure cookers well and that they consume a lot of water. However, the rise of nuclear families, increasingly busy work schedules and rising water concerns have facilitated the adoption of dishwashers in India. This adoption, in turn has helped in changing misconceptions about dishwashers quickly.

These dishwashers are designed keeping in view Indian cooking patterns. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Unlike the older models, modern dishwasher models are better designed to handle Indian cooking needs. They offer specialised wash cycles, intensive cleaning programs, and even high-temperature steam options that can tackle stubborn grease and improve overal hygiene.

That said, the question remains if buying a dishwasher is the right decision for every household? Beyond the attractive features and promises of effortless cleaning, there are practical considerations that many buyers only discover after bringing one home. Apart from kitchen space and loading habits, detergent costs and compatible utensils also play a key role in determining if this appliance is the right one for you. In this guide, we will walk you through the benefits and issues of owing a dishwasher to help you make the right call for you home.

Advantages of using a dishwasher

- Saves time: A dishwasher reduces the overall time taken to do the dishes throughout the course of a day. Instead of spending 20–40 minutes washing utensils after every meal, users can simply load the dishes, add detergent, and let the machine do the work while they focus on other tasks.

- Delivers better hygiene: Most modern dishwashers wash dishes at temperatures ranging between 60°C to 70°C, which is much hotter than what most people can comfortably tolerate. The hot water not only helps in removing grease and food residue, but it also helps in removing bacteria more effectively.

- Cleans tough grease with ease: Indian cooking often involves oil and heavy masalas that need to be roasted for that spicy flavour. This style of cooking leave stubborn stains on utensils. Modern dishwashers come with intensive wash programmes and steam cleaning feature that effectively clean greasy plates, steel utensils and glassware.

- Saves water: Contrary to popular belief, modern dishwashers use less water than hand washing dishes when run with a full load. Many modern models consume around 8–12 litres of water per cycle, whereas washing the same number of dishes manually may require considerably more water.

- Protects glassware: Dishwashers use carefully controlled water pressure and specialised racks to clean wine glasses, cups, and fine crockery more safely than vigorous hand scrubbing, which reduces the chances of accidental breakage.

- Consistent cleaning results: Unlike hand washing, where cleaning quality can vary, a dishwasher follows a programmed cycle every time, which provides consistent cleaning performance across dishes.

Disadvantages of using a dishwasher

- High upfront cost: A dishwasher costs between ₹25,000 and ₹70,000 or more in India. In addition to this price, users also need to budget for dishwasher detergent, rinse aid, and salt, which add to the ongoing cost of ownership.

- Requires dedicated kitchen space: Unlike a mixer grinder or microwave oven, a dishwasher needs permanent installation space near a water inlet and drain. In compact Indian kitchens, finding room for a 12 to 15-place setting dishwasher can be challenging.

- Need dishwasher-safe utensils: Items such as wooden spatulas, cast-iron cookware, aluminium vessels, brass and copper utensils, non-stick pans come with a coating that can be damaged further if already damaged. Additionally, certain plastic containers may not be suitable for dishwasher cleaning.

- Pre-rinsing may still be needed: Modern dishwashers don't require fully washing dishes before loading, but large food scraps, bones, rice, or dried leftovers should be removed first. Skipping this step can reduce cleaning performance.

- Longer wash cycles: Most dishwasher programmes take anywhere from 60 minutes to over 3 hours, depending on the wash mode. While the machine works unattended, it's not ideal if you need a particular utensil cleaned immediately.

- Ongoing maintenance: Unlike handwashing utensils, dishwashers like other electronic appliances need constant maintenance. The filters need to be cleaned regularly, salt needs refilling and occasionally a machine-cleaning cycle needs to be run to prevent odours and limescale buildup.

- Other running costs: Although dishwashers are energy-efficient, they still consume electricity, water, detergent, rinse aid, and salt, which add to the recurring expenses.

Best dishwashers to buy in India

This LG dishwasher comes with a 14-place setting capacity, which easily accommodates daily utensils, cookware, and serving dishes. It features QuadWash with four spray arms, TrueSteam for better stain removal and fewer water spots, and EasyRack Plus for flexible loading. It offers 10 wash programs, including Auto, Eco, Intensive, Turbo, Express, and Delicate, while LG ThinQ Wi-Fi support enables convenient remote monitoring and additional downloadable wash cycles.

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 14 Water Consumption 9.6L Wash Programs 10 Capacity 96 utensils; ideal for families of 4–6 members Reasons to Buy Great cleaning performance Good quality Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher performs well, with sparkling clean utensils that look new after use, and appreciate its ease of use and usefulness in the kitchen. Its cleaning performance has also received positive reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its cleaning performance and build quality.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Faber dishwasher offers 12 place settings and a flexible interior with a height-adjustable upper basket and foldable racks to accommodate everything from plates to pressure cooker utensils. It features six wash programs, including Intensive, Eco, Glass, Rapid, 90 Minutes, and Self-Clean, allowing users to choose the ideal cleaning mode for different loads. It gets a Hygiene Wash function and high-temperature cleaning that helps remove grease and improve sanitation while keeping water consumption efficient.

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 12 Water Consumption 10L Wash Programs 6 Capacity Ideal for families of 6 members Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Good quality Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher to be of excellent quality, easy to use with convenient tablets, and worth the price. They also like its cleaning performance

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

This Bosch dishwasher offers 13 place settings with a flexible Vario basket system that accommodates everything from delicate glassware to bulky cookware. It comes with six wash programs, including Intensive Kadhai, Eco, Express Sparkle, Quick Wash, Glass Care, and Pre-Rinse, making it well-suited for Indian cooking needs. It also gets Bosch's EcoSilence Drive feature, which ensures quieter operation, while HygienePlus and ExtraDry options help deliver cleaner, drier utensils after every wash.

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 13 Water Consumption 9.5L Wash Programs 6 Capacity 70 utensils; Ideal for families of 4-6 members Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Good quality Easy to use Reasons to Avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher delivers excellent cleaning performance, particularly for oily and masala-stained Indian cooking utensils, with dishes coming out ultra clean and shining like new. They appreciate its performance, ease of use, and usefulness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its cleaning performance and ease of use.

The IFB dishwasher offers 14 place settings. Its modern control panel and adjustable racks make loading everything from delicate glassware to heavy cookware effortless. It is equipped with eight wash programs, including Intensive, Eco, Glass, Rapid, Self Clean, and Pre-Wash, it adapts to different cleaning requirements with ease. Features such as Steam Drying, Hot Water Wash, Delay Start, and a Half Load option enhance convenience while delivering hygienic, spot-free cleaning with efficient water and energy consumption.

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 13 Water Consumption 9.5L Wash Programs 8 Capacity 92 utensils; Ideal for families of 4-6 members Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Value for money Good quality Reasons to Avoid Slightly high noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dishwasher for its strong cleaning performance, particularly on heavily soiled Indian utensils. Customers highlight its spacious capacity they appreciate its overall quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its cleaning performance and quality.

This Hafele dishwasher offers 13 place settings and can clean up to 70 utensils in a single cycle, which makes it ideal for families of four to six members. Its intuitive LED control panel ensures easy operation, while multiple wash programs cater to everything from delicate glassware to heavily soiled kadais and pressure cookers. Its adjustable racks provide flexible loading, and high-temperature hygienic washing helps remove grease, stains, and bacteria while using significantly less water than manual dishwashing.

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 13 Water Consumption 11L Wash Programs 8 Capacity 70 utensils; Ideal for families of 4-6 members Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Good quality Reasons to Avoid Average installation experience

Specifications Type Freestanding Number of Place Settings 13 Water Consumption 11L Wash Programs 8 Capacity 70 utensils; Ideal for families of 4-6 members Reasons to Buy Good cleaning performance Good quality Reasons to Avoid Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this dishwasher for its effective cleaning, especially on heavily used Indian cookware. Buyers say it saves considerable time, consumes much less water than hand washing.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this dishwasher for its cleaning performance.

Top features of the best dishwashers in India

MODEL TYPE PLACE SETTINGS WATER REQUIREMENT LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher Freestanding 14 9.6L Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Freestanding 12 10L Bosch 13 Place Setting Free-Standing Dishwasher Freestanding 13 9.5L IFB FX14 14 Place Settings Freestanding Dishwasher Freestanding 14 9L Hafele Aqua Noir Dishwasher Freestanding 13 11L

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The Research

I’ve used and tested dozens of dishwashers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen dishwashers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their washing technology, filtration system, motor and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a dishwasher in India Do dishwashers clean Indian utensils properly? Yes, most modern dishwashers can clean Indian utensils effectively when loaded correctly and used with the right detergent.

Which type of dishwasher is best for Indian homes? A freestanding dishwasher is generally the most suitable option for Indian homes because it offers larger capacity, easier installation, and flexibility to move when required.

How much water does a dishwasher use compared to hand washing? A dishwasher generally uses around 8–15 litres of water per cycle, depending on the model and wash program.

Can a dishwasher wash pressure cookers and kadais? Yes, many dishwashers available in India can wash pressure cookers, kadais, pans, and other large utensils.

Is dishwasher detergent different from regular dishwashing liquid? Yes, dishwasher detergent is specially formulated for machine cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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