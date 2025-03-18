Is the iPhone 16e durable? Here’s how it fared in the dreaded bend test

Apple launched the iPhone 16e last month in February, with availability starting on February 28. Since then, people have had mixed reactions to the phone. Some really like its minimalist look and the performance it offers. Priced at ₹59,900, the phone features a single-camera setup and lacks the Dynamic Island, among other omissions. For the most part, the device delivers a flagship-grade experience. But how does it fare in terms of durability? That question remained unanswered, until now. Apple's newest phone - iPhone 16e. It's prices start from ₹ 59,900, making it the most affordable iPhone in the latest 16 series.(Apple)

iPhone 16e Passes Durability Test

Popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, known for its smartphone durability tests, has done an in-depth test on the iPhone 16e. According to the video, the iPhone 16e passes, though with some caveats.

In the scratch test, the iPhone 16e develops very light scratches at level 6 on the Mohs scale of hardness and slightly deeper grooves at level 7. Zack also praises the Ceramic Shield glass, stating that it does feel superior to regular tempered glass. However, the aluminium sides do pick up scratches from a stainless steel blade, meaning you'll need a case if you want to keep them pristine in the long run—especially if you drop the phone.

The matte back on both the white and black models also resists scratches quite well.

Did It Bend?

As for the bend test, the iPhone 16e passes with flying colours, too. When Zack bends the phone, there's hardly any flex, and the phone neither shatters nor bends, which should reassure those concerned about its durability, particularly since it comes at a lower price point than its flagship counterparts.

