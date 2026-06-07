Is the upgrade worth it? What you actually get for your money when switching to a Copilot+ PC

If your laptop has started to feel slow and is struggling to keep up with AI-powered workflows, upgrading to a new PC with a newer processor, higher RAM and bigger storage space might seem like the only choice to you. But chances are that even with the latest upgrades, your PC might not be able to handle those AI-heavy workloads. Reason? The reason is that it may not have the hardware required to run those AI-intensive workloads. The solution is to use a Copilot+ PC.

What is a Copilot+ PC?

Copilot Plus PCs are designed for AI heavy workloads. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Copilot+ PCs are the new generation of Windows laptops that are designed specifically for AI-heavy computing. Unlike traditional laptops, Copilot+ PCs include dedicated hardware that let users run AI-powered apps and services locally without relying on cloud processing. More specifically, these PCs include Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that handle AI tasks locally, which not only increases the overall efficiency but also increases the overall security of the data. Simply put, while traditional PCs work on CPU + GPU-based architecture, Copilot+ PCs work on CPU + GPU + NPU-based architecture that enables them to deliver real-time, on-device processing, which, in turn provides hybrid AI experiences that allow workloads to be intelligently distributed between the cloud and the PC.

Microsoft says that Copilot+ PCs deliver 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second) of processing power, all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models. With Copilot+ PCs, users can generate and refine AI images in near real-time on their device, use AI-powered features in advanced video editing apps like Adobe's Photoshop, Lightroom and Express, DaVinci Resolve Studio, CapCut, and Cephable to name a few. Additionally, Copilot+ PCs include Secured-core PC protection and the Microsoft Pluton security processor to safeguard users' devices and data.

What is the difference between a Copilot+ PC and a traditional PC?

Until now, we have established that Copilot+ PCs come with an NPU that makes them different from traditional PCs. But that's not the only difference. Here are the key differences for you at a glance. These difference will help you understand the benefits of using a Copilot+ PC beyond all the tech jargon:

Factor Copilot+ PCs Traditional PCs AI Processing Power Include a dedicated NPU capable of handling AI workloads locally Primarily rely on CPU and GPU for AI tasks Built-in AI Features Support advanced Windows AI features such as Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions with translation, and AI-enhanced Windows experiences. Limited access to AI features and may depend on cloud-based services for similar functionality Performance in AI Workloads Faster execution of AI-assisted tasks AI tasks are typically slower and may place additional strain on the CPU and GPU Battery Life Generally offers significantly longer battery life Battery life varies widely and is often shorter under demanding workloads Video Conferencing Quality AI-powered camera effects, eye contact correction, automatic framing, background blur, and noise suppression are processed locally Basic video call enhancements, often relying on third-party software or cloud processing Real-Time Translation Can perform on-device language translation and transcription with lower latency Usually depends on internet connectivity and cloud-based services Productivity Features AI-assisted writing, summarization, search, and workflow automation are deeply integrated into Windows Users often need separate software or browser-based AI tools System Responsiveness Optimized for modern Windows AI workloads and multitasking scenarios Offer excellent performance but lack dedicated hardware optimization for AI tasks Privacy More AI processing happens on-device, reducing the need to send data to cloud servers Many AI functions require cloud processing, which may involve sharing data externally Software Compatibility Most mainstream apps work well, but certain legacy applications may require emulation or optimization updates Compatibility with older software and peripherals Upgradeability Many Copilot+ laptops prioritize portability, often limiting RAM or storage upgrades Desktop PCs and some laptops typically offer greater upgrade flexibility Future Readiness Designed to support Microsoft's upcoming AI-powered Windows features and updates May not meet future hardware requirements for advanced on-device AI features Price Usually commands a premium due to advanced AI hardware and newer platforms Available across every budget segment, from entry-level to high-end Best For Professionals, creators, students, remote workers, and users who frequently use AI tools Gamers, budget-conscious buyers, users with legacy software requirements, and general computing needs

Minimum system requirements for a PC to be a Copilot+ PC?

Microsoft has set a specific set of criterion, on top of the ones for a Windows 11 PC for a laptop to be classified as a Copilot+ PC. Here are all the minimum requirements for a Copilot+ PC:

- Processor: A System on a Chip (SoC) with an NPU capable of performing 40+ TOPs. This currently includes: AMD Ryzen AI 300 and 400 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V and 300V series and Snapdragon X series

- RAM: 16GB of DDR5 or LPDDR5 RAM

- Storage: 256GB of SSD or UFS storage

- System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

- TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

- Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

- Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9-inch diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

- Operating System: Windows 11 version 24H2 or later

Now that we have established why and how Copilot+ PCs are an ideal choice for those with AI-heavy workloads, here are top models for you to pick in 2026.

Best Copilot+ PCs to buy in India in 2026

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is one of the most premium Copilot+ PCs available in the market right now and it combines Microsoft's signature minimalist design with powerful on-device AI capabilities. Its 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen delivers a sharp 2304 x 1536 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The dedicated 45 TOPS NPU enables advanced Copilot+ experiences such as Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions with real-time translation, Windows Studio Effects, and AI-enhanced productivity features. Combined with impressive battery life and quiet operation, the Surface Laptop 7 is designed for professionals, students, and creators seeking a future-ready Windows laptop.

Specifications Display 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen, 2304 x 1536 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 54Whr, Up to 20 hours claimed battery life Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI Hardware Qualcomm Hexagon NPU with 45 TOPS Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Premium build Sharp display Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer a sharp display and a premium build quality. They also appreciate its smooth performance and highlight that it excels in running heavy software like PBI and visual studio for development.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its sharp display and overall performance.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Swift Go 14 AI is a premium thin-and-light Copilot+ PC designed for users who want next-generation AI capabilities without compromising portability. Its 14.5-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen delivers sharp visuals, while 100% sRGB color coverage and up to 400 nits brightness help produce accurate and vibrant colors. Powered by the Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, the laptop delivers responsive performance alongside Microsoft's latest Copilot+ experiences such as Recall, Live Captions, Cocreator, and Windows Studio Effects, powered by a dedicated 45 TOPS NPU.

Specifications Display 14.5-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Touchscreen, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 100% sRGB, 400 nits Brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 65Wh Lithium-Ion Battery Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI Hardware Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) Reasons to Buy Premium light weight design Smooth performance Useful Copilot+ AI features Reasons to Avoid IPS display lacks deeper contrast of OLED displays

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer a premium light weight build with smooth performance. They also appreciate its Copilot+ features and consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its copilot+ features and overall performance.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is an affordable entry into the Copilot+ PC ecosystem. Its 14-inch FHD+ NanoEdge display features a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides more vertical screen space for productivity tasks. The anti-glare panel and 300-nit brightness ensure comfortable viewing experience, while the display delivers vibrant visuals for everyday content consumption. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Vivobook 14 offers responsive multitasking performance. The integrated AMD XDNA NPU delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI performance, enabling Copilot+ features such as Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects, and AI-enhanced productivity tools.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) NanoEdge Display, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 60Hz Refresh Rate, 300 nits Brightness, Anti-Glare Processor AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 Processor RAM & Storage 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 42Wh 3-Cell Li-ion Battery Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics AI Hardware AMD XDNA NPU with up to 50 TOPS Reasons to Buy Long battery life Excellent AI features Smooth multitasking experience Sharp display Reasons to Avoid Some legacy Windows applications may still face compatibility limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent AI features along with a smooth performance and a seamlessly multitasking experience. They also appreciate its sharp display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI features and overall performance.

The HP OmniBook X 14-fe1011QU is a premium Copilot+ PC designed for professionals, students, and frequent travelers who prioritize portability and battery life. The 14-inch 2.2K IPS touchscreen delivers sharp visuals with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, 400 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a fast 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the laptop offers responsive multitasking. The dedicated 45 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon NPU unlocks advanced Copilot+ experiences including Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects.

Specifications Display 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400), touchscreen IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100% sRGB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus RAM & Storage 16GB DDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 59Wh 3-Cell Li-ion Battery Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI Hardware Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering up to 45 TOPS of processing Reasons to Buy Sharp display Excellent AI features Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Some legacy Windows applications may still face compatibility limitations

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent AI features along with a smooth performance and a sharp display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI features and display.

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 is a sleek and lightweight Copilot+ PC that combines premium design with AI-powered performance. Its 14-inch QHD+ touchscreen display delivers a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color coverage, resulting in vibrant visuals and accurate color reproduction for content creation, streaming, and productivity. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, the laptop delivers responsive multitasking. The integrated 45 TOPS NPU enables Copilot+ experiences while maintaining exceptional battery efficiency.

Specifications Display 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) Touchscreen IPS Display, 16:10 Aspect Ratio, Anti-Glare, 400 Nits, 100% sRGB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 54Wh 3-Cell Li-ion Battery Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI Hardware Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) Reasons to Buy Sharp display Excellent AI features Strong speakers Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Average battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent AI features along with a sharp display. They also appreciate its strong speakers.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI features.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is built for professionals and creators. Its 15.6-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen delivers exceptional sharpness, deep blacks, and vibrant colors. With 120% DCI-P3 color volume, HDR support, and anti-glare technology, the display offers outstanding color accuracy and viewing comfort, making it ideal for content creation, photo editing, and entertainment. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, the Galaxy Book4 Edge delivers smooth multitasking and excellent power efficiency. The dedicated 45 TOPS NPU unlocks Microsoft's Copilot+ experiences, including Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects, and advanced on-device AI processing.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X Touchscreen, 2880 x 1800 Resolution, Anti-Glare, Vision Booster, HDR Support Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 RAM & Storage 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Battery 61.8Wh Battery with Super Fast Charging Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU AI Hardware Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) Reasons to Buy Sharp display Excellent AI features Long battery life Good build quality Reasons to Avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this laptop to offer excellent AI features along with a sharp display and long battery. They also appreciate its good build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its AI features and long battery life.

Top 3 features of the best Copilot+ PCs to buy in India in 2026

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) 13.8-inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen Display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 54Whr Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC 14.5-inch WUXGA IPS Touchscreen Display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 65Whr ASUS Vivobook 14 Next-Gen AI Laptop 14-inch FHD+ NanoEdge Display AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 Processor 42Whr HP OmniBook X 14-inch 2.2K Touchscreen IPS Display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 59Whr Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus 14-inch QHD+ Touchscreen IPS Display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 54Whr SAMSUNG Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop 15.6-inch 3K Touchscreen Display Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 61.8Whr

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops including Copilot+ PC and traditional PCs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their AI capabilities, hardware requirements, differences between traditional PCs and AI PCs and how these differences impact the overall performance and battery life. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying best external monitors to improve productivity at work What is NPU and why is it important? An NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is a specialized chip that handles AI tasks locally on the device. It improves performance, reduces power consumption, and enables advanced AI features without relying heavily on cloud processing.

What storage capacity is ideal for a Copilot+ PC? A 512GB SSD is ideal for most users. If you work with large files, videos, or AI-generated content, consider a model with 1TB SSD storage.

Which brands offer the best Copilot+ PCs in India? Popular brands include ASUS, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Samsung, and Microsoft Surface. Each offers models across different budgets and use cases.

Can Copilot+ PCs run regular Windows applications? Yes. Most modern Windows applications work without issues. However, some older or specialized software may not be fully optimized, particularly on Snapdragon-powered ARM-based devices.

What are the biggest advantages of Copilot+ PCs? Key benefits include: longer battery life, faster AI-assisted workflows, improved video conferencing features and real-time language translation. Enhanced privacy through on-device AI processing Future-ready Windows AI capabilities

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.