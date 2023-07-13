ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 launch tomorrow: Live stream and timeline details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to make history once again with the launch of its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, scheduled at 2:35 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

Chandryaan-3 moon mission: Students of the Gurukul School of Arts create paintings to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

A simplified timeline of the Chandryaan-3 mission

Launch - Chandryaan 3 is scheduled to launch at 2:35pm on Friday. Its launch window however extends till July 19.

2xS200 Ignition - Rocket engines ignite at 0 seconds.

L110 Ignition - L110 engines ignite at 108 seconds.

2xS200 Separation - Two side boosters (2xS200) detach at 127 seconds.

PLF Separation - Payload fairing separates at 195 seconds.

L110 Separation - L110 engines separate at 306 seconds.

C25 Ignition - C25 engine ignites at 308 seconds.

C25 Shut-off - C25 engine shuts down at 954 seconds.

Satellite Separation - The satellite separates from the rocket at 969 seconds.

Voyage to the moon - The module will travel for about a month to reach the moon after it is launched.

Moon landing - The landing is planned for August 23-24, but this could change based on the moon's sunrise. If there's a delay, ISRO will reschedule the landing for September.

Lander and rover mission life - The lander and rover are designed to function for just one lunar day (14 earth days) because they can't withstand the extreme cold at night. Therefore, they need to land at dawn to maximise their operational time.

Where to watch Chandrayaan-3 launch live?

You can watch ISRO's moon mission launch live in the YouTube window provided here. Alternatively, Hindustan Times will bring minute-to-minute live updates of the Chandryaan-3 launch.

From 2:00pm IST on Friday, the launch can also be viewed LIVE on:

ISRO official website: Visit http://isro.gov.in or CLICK HERE

ISRO's Facebook page: https://facebook.com/ISRO

On the state broadcaster DD National

