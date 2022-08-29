Reliance AGM 2022: Jio prepared world's fastest 5G rollout plan, says Mukesh Ambani | Top quotes

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Monday addressed the 45th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, wherein he announced the 5G services.

During his third consecutive digital address, Mukesh Ambani spelt out Reliance Jio’s 5G plans, weeks after the telecom giant emerged as the top bidder at the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction.

Ambani said that Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan, adding by Diwali this year, Jio 5G will be launched across multiple key cities of India.

Here are the top quotes of Mukesh Ambani during the 45th AGM of Reliance industries:

> “Reliance Jio has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali 2022 we’ll launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata,” Mukesh Ambani said during the 45th AGM.

> “Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US,” Ambani added during Reliance’s 45th AGM.

> Ambani also said there are 421 million mobile broadband subscribers on the 4G network.

> He started his address at the 45th AGM by saying that Reliance is set to make a far greater contribution to India’s prosperity and progress.

> “The world has almost fully overcome the Covid pandemic. However, there is uncertainty again due to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks. There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world,” Ambani said.

> He, however, pointed out that amidst a global crisis, “India stands out as a beacon of growth and stability.”

> The most profound lesson that the world learnt from the Covid pandemic is, “Greater the adversity…greater still is humanity’s inner strength to conquer it,” he added.

> The Reliance chairman further said that the company has continued to make all-around progress across its business. “Our company became India’s first corporate to cross $100 billion in annual revenues,” he said adding the company’s consolidated revenues grew by 47% to ₹7.93 lakh crores.

> The exports of Reliance grew by 75%to cross ₹2.50 lakh crores, Ambani said.

> He pointed out that Reliance added 2.32 lakh new jobs across its businesses, setting a new record.

