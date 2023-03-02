Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe: The classic game returns with an HD upgrade

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the remastered version of the 2011 classic platformer, has returned to the Nintendo Switch with an HD upgrade and some exciting new additions. The game's traditional style and four-player co-op mode make it a standout game that is definitely worth playing. With new copy abilities, stages, and a new Magolor Epilogue mode, this game is a true dream come true for Kirby fans.

The adventure begins

Magolor, an interdimensional being, has crash-landed on Kirby's Planet Popstar, and Kirby and his friends must help Magolor repair his ship. Players must navigate through platforming stages across several distinct biomes with up to three friends in cooperative play. Thanks to his unique capability to absorb powers from enemies, Kirby stands out as the ultimate character to play. Players can also assume a variant of Kirby to have full access to the impressive list of copy abilities to inhale, including two new abilities in the form of Mecha and Sand.

Exploring the stages

The copy abilities are essential in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe to encourage exploration. The game gives you heavy-handed hints to acquire a particular new ability before moving to the next area. The branching paths in different doors reward players in different ways, encouraging replayability.

Challenge and assistance

The game is not particularly difficult, but the challenge ramps up near the end of the main story. However, there is the Magolor Helper mode for less experienced players who need extra assistance. Extra Mode and the return of bosses, weaker players, and more demanding bonus stages add more challenge to the second playthrough.

Magolor's new adventures

Magolor is at the centre of the two significant additions to this Deluxe package. The Magolor Epilogue mode is a new story-based mode following Magolor on a journey to regain his powers. The Merry Magoland is all about kicking back and having fun with friends with various subgames, including old and new ones, offering a wide array of gameplay challenges.

Although Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is essentially a remastered version of a 12-year-old Wii game, it stands out as one of the pink puffball's greatest adventures, now featuring significant enhancements. With its impressive HD graphics, thrilling new copy abilities, and additional game modes, this title is a must-try for both long-time Kirby enthusiasts and newcomers to the series.

