Lava Shark 2 5G mobile display and other key specs officially confirmed ahead of launch

Lava is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 5G, in India as the successor to the Lava Shark 5G. Ahead of the official release, the company has shared details about the phone’s display, giving potential buyers a closer look at one of its key features. The upcoming handset is expected to come with a larger screen, HD+ resolution, and an improved refresh rate. Lava Shark 2 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon, with a larger and vibrant display. (Lava)

Lava Shark 2: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Lava has confirmed through a post on X that the Lava Shark 2 will feature a 6.75-inch display. The screen will support HD+ resolution and offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The teaser images show a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, which will house the front-facing selfie camera. This display configuration matches the size and resolution of its predecessor, the Lava Shark 5G, but offers a higher refresh rate, improving the smoothness of animations and scrolling compared to the 90Hz panel on the older model.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

The Lava Shark 2 will reportedly be available in two colour options - black and silver, though the official names have not yet been disclosed. Teaser images suggest a colour-matched frame with a glossy back panel. The rear panel includes a square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner, bearing the Lava logo at the bottom. For photography, the device will sport a 50MP AI-powered triple camera setup.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

The teasers also show the phone’s physical layout: a SIM tray on the left side and power and volume buttons on the right. The bottom edge will feature a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, supporting a standard range of connectivity options.

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

While Lava has revealed several specifications, including display, design, and camera details, the exact launch date for the Lava Shark 2 in India has not been announced. Consumers can expect more updates from the company in the coming weeks as it moves closer to the official release.