Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lava Shark 2 5G mobile display and other key specs officially confirmed ahead of launch

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Updated on: Oct 09, 2025 12:10 pm IST

Lava is gearing up to launch the Shark 2 5G mobile in India soon, with its display and other key details having been officially confirmed ahead of the launch. 

Loading Suggestions...

Lava is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Lava Shark 2 5G, in India as the successor to the Lava Shark 5G. Ahead of the official release, the company has shared details about the phone’s display, giving potential buyers a closer look at one of its key features. The upcoming handset is expected to come with a larger screen, HD+ resolution, and an improved refresh rate.

Lava Shark 2 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon, with a larger and vibrant display. (Lava)
Lava Shark 2 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon, with a larger and vibrant display. (Lava)

Lava Shark 2: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Lava has confirmed through a post on X that the Lava Shark 2 will feature a 6.75-inch display. The screen will support HD+ resolution and offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The teaser images show a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, which will house the front-facing selfie camera. This display configuration matches the size and resolution of its predecessor, the Lava Shark 5G, but offers a higher refresh rate, improving the smoothness of animations and scrolling compared to the 90Hz panel on the older model.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

The Lava Shark 2 will reportedly be available in two colour options - black and silver, though the official names have not yet been disclosed. Teaser images suggest a colour-matched frame with a glossy back panel. The rear panel includes a square-shaped camera module at the top-left corner, bearing the Lava logo at the bottom. For photography, the device will sport a 50MP AI-powered triple camera setup.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

The teasers also show the phone’s physical layout: a SIM tray on the left side and power and volume buttons on the right. The bottom edge will feature a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, supporting a standard range of connectivity options.

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

While Lava has revealed several specifications, including display, design, and camera details, the exact launch date for the Lava Shark 2 in India has not been announced. Consumers can expect more updates from the company in the coming weeks as it moves closer to the official release.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Lava Shark 2 5G mobile display and other key specs officially confirmed ahead of launch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On