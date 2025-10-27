Lava SHARK 2 with 5000mAh battery, 6.7-inch display launched in India, price starts at Rs…

Lava has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Lava SHARK 2 4G, a follow-up to the Lava Shark released earlier this year. The company aims to strengthen its budget smartphone portfolio with this new model that targets everyday users and online content creators. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications, features, and price. Lava SHARK 2 4G launched in India, featuring a 120Hz display and 5000mAh battery.(Lava)

Lava SHARK 2: Design, Specifications, and Features

The Lava SHARK 2 features a redesigned rear camera layout and is available in two colour options: Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold. The device sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a slight increase over the 6.67-inch display on the earlier version.

Also read: 4 Android 16 features you didn’t know your phone already has

For photography, the device includes a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP front camera. According to Lava, the upgraded camera setup is tuned for photography, short video creation, and vlogging.

Also read: Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Design, performance, camera, battery, and price compared

Under the hood, Lava SHARK 2 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor, which is an upgrade from the Unisoc T606 chip used in the previous model. It comes with 4GB of physical RAM, expandable with an additional 4GB of virtual RAM, and offers 64GB of internal storage. Lava claims this configuration supports smooth multitasking and daily app usage. The SHARK 2 supports dual SIM connectivity and operates on 4G networks. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging and is compatible with 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The device also carries an IP54 rating protection against dust and splashes.

Furthermore, the device runs on Android 15. Lava has confirmed that users will receive one Android OS update and two years of security patches. The company also continues its at-home service initiative, offering users the option of doorstep repair in addition to in-store assistance.

Also read: iQOO 13 vs iQOO 15: 5 Key upgrades expected in the next flagship device

Lava SHARK 2 4G: Price and Availability

The Lava SHARK 2 4G is priced at Rs. 6,999 and comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device is now available for purchase through Lava’s retail network across India.