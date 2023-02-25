League of Legends patch 13.5 to tone down Gangplank's dominance with nerfs

League of Legends players are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated patch 13.5 is set to be released soon. Among the many changes and updates, specific champions will be nerfed to balance gameplay. One of the champions that will take a hit is none other than Gangplank, one of the most popular picks in League of Legends high elo and professional competition.

The champion is known for his global ultimate, Cannon Barrage, which deals high amounts of damage and impacts the map significantly. Gangplank has a high skill ceiling, making him challenging to master. However, experienced players dominate the rift, making him one of the strongest toplane champions in both Ranked Solo/Duo and professional play.

To balance the game further, League of Legends developers have decreased Gangplank's base AD growth from 4 to 3.7 and lowered the E's (Powder Keg) bonus damage on Critical Strikes from 10% to 5% in patch 13.1b. Despite these nerfs, he remains one of the strongest champions.

However, in the upcoming patch 13.5, Gangplank's Passive (Trial by Fire) Base Damage will be reduced from 55-310 to 50-250, while the E (Powder Keg) recharge time will be increased from 18-14 seconds to 18 seconds flat. While some players believe the nerfs are warranted, others think they are insufficient to address Gangplank's dominance in high elo and professional competition.

Players believe that the nerf to Gangplank's Passive (Trial by Fire) basic damage will help tone down his obscene damage, and the E (Powder Keg) cool down nerf will assist players in battling him significantly better. His E ability is undoubtedly his finest in the late game, around the time when his power spike item, Navori Quickblades, can be obtained.

Despite the nerfs, some players think that they are not enough to restore balance to Gangplank. They believe that he has far too much sustain as a late-game scaling champion, making it difficult for other champions to punish him early in the game.

It remains to be seen whether the changes in patch 13.5 will balance Gangplank or if developers have missed the mark again. Regardless, players can look forward to new challenges and exciting gameplay in the forthcoming patch.

