'Legacy blue checks will be removed': Latest Twitter update from Elon Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk on Friday said legacy blue tick marks will be removed soon as those with legacy blue ticks are "truly corrupt". The statement came in reply to a question of a user named Ria from India who said blue ticks are now jokes as they can be obtained by payment now. “Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt," Elon Musk said.

“Dear@elonmusk the blue verification mark is now become a joke. Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified. Ur verification tick has lost the charm," the user wrote.

Among Musk's first few decisions after taking over the microblogging site was to charge users an $8 monthly fee to keep their verified status. Previously, the blue tick was given for free to authentic accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists, and public figures. Though the feature was initially launched in November of last year, it was later suspended due to the platform becoming inundated with accounts impersonating celebrities or organisations.

The blue subscription feature was launched in India on Thursday, along with other countries such as Brazil and Indonesia, bringing the total number of countries with the feature to 15. In India, the paid subscription for the blue tick is 650 per month on the website platform and 900 per month for Android and iOS users. The subscription includes many other new features in addition to getting verified.

Users with a blue subscription will be able to edit tweets and post long, high-quality videos. Blue includes features such as Organize Bookmark, NFT Profile Picture, Theme, Custom App, and Navigation Icon.

