LEGO Fortnite Gameplay trailer OUT NOW: Magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide | Watch

The newly released gameplay trailer for the LEGO Fortnite collaboration provides an exciting and much-awaited glimpse into the new world.

LEGO Fortnite gameplay trailer | Watch

It has been liked by 61K viewers on YouTube and has been receiving rave reviews from fans on social media.

The trailer was released on December 7, 2023 with the synopsis, "Explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide. Collect food and resources, craft items​, build shelter and battle enemies solo or​ team up​ with up to seven friends."

The familiar skins of Brite Bomber, Raven, Fishstick, and Cuddle Team Leader, reimagined as LEGO characters are introduced in the beginning of the trailer.

A peculiar feature, that has caught the eyes of many keen fans is the ability for players to farm materials directly from environmental objects, like rocks and trees. It essentially stays true to the core of the Fortnite gameplay.

Additionally, players can put their creativity to use by building structures, farms, and other settlements. They can also travel by making vehicles as shown by a four-propeller aircraft in the trailer. You can battle against the wildlife, fight in the dungeons and mines and build homes in the snow. The new mode will also have a day and night cycle.

Weapons showcased in the trailer were swords, shields, bows and arrows.

LEGO Fortnite Gameplay trailer: Social Media Reaction

“Lego Fortnite looks awesome I'm so bricked up rn 😍” wrote a fan on X.

"Looking EPIC! Can’t wait to play! Thanks Lego Fortnite! added another.

As written by a fan, the game apparently reached 1,000,000 concurrent players in an hour after its' release.

"Imagine being a grown man waking up early to anxiously play…

LEGO Fortnite," quipped another.

“Lego Fortnite has more Crops day 1 than Minecraft in 14 years! WHAT!?” pointed a user on X.

