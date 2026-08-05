LG brings 25 new ultra-large AI TVs to India, introduces its biggest QNED Mini LED yet

LG is doubling down on India's growing appetite for larger televisions. The company has unveiled its 2026 AI TV lineup, led by its biggest-ever 115-inch QNED Mini LED model for the country, alongside 25 ultra-large televisions spanning OLED evo, QNED Mini LED, Micro RGB evo, Mini RGB evo and Nano 4K UHD technologies.

LG Electronics India has expanded its premium television portfolio with the launch of its 2026 AI TV lineup (LG)

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Beyond bigger displays, LG is also bringing a wider set of AI-powered features across its portfolio. The new lineup runs on webOS 26 with personalised recommendations, Voice ID, Google Gemini integration, Microsoft Copilot support and cloud gaming access through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Prices start at Rs. 19,990 for the Smart AI TV range and go up to Rs. 12,99,990 for the flagship 100-inch Micro RGB evo model.

LG focuses on bigger screens and AI features

According to LG, the new QNED evo Mini LED lineup has been designed with sports, gaming and home entertainment in mind. The flagship series comes with Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Precision Dimming Ultra and Motion Booster technology supporting refresh rates of up to 330Hz on select models. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support of up to 165Hz is also available on supported models for gaming.

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The OLED evo G6 and C6 series continue to lead LG's OLED portfolio with the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, Hyper Radiant Color Technology and Brightness Booster Ultra. The company claims the display can achieve up to 3.9 times higher brightness than conventional OLED televisions. Both models also support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for gaming.

The televisions also integrate Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to search for information.

LG has also introduced its next-generation LCD televisions under the Micro RGB evo and Mini RGB evo branding. The company says these models have received TÜV Rheinland's High Purity RGB Spectrum Display certification and use proprietary RGB technologies to improve colour reproduction and contrast.

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{{^usCountry}} For buyers looking at mainstream premium TVs, the Nano 4K UHD lineup now includes screen sizes up to 98 inches and features HDR10 Pro, Nano Detail Enhancer, Dolby Atmos and the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9. webOS 26 adds AI-powered personalisation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For buyers looking at mainstream premium TVs, the Nano 4K UHD lineup now includes screen sizes up to 98 inches and features HDR10 Pro, Nano Detail Enhancer, Dolby Atmos and the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9. webOS 26 adds AI-powered personalisation {{/usCountry}}

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Across the entire 2026 lineup, LG is shipping its latest webOS 26 platform with AI-based personalisation features. Voice ID can recognise individual users and automatically switch to their personalised home screen, while AI Concierge recommends content based on viewing habits.

The televisions also integrate Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, allowing users to search for information, ask contextual questions and discover related content while watching TV. LG says the lineup will receive five years of webOS updates through its Re:New programme.

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The company has also included LG Shield, iLGts security platform that won a CES 2026 Innovation Award, along with LG Gaming Portal for cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. Users will also get access to more than 150 free live channels through LG Channels.

2026 AI TV range pricing starts at Rs. 19,990

The 2026 TV lineup starts at Rs. 19,990 for the Smart AI TV range, while premium models such as the OLED evo G6 start at Rs. 2,14,990. The flagship 100-inch Micro RGB evo is priced at Rs. 12,99,990, making it one of the most premium televisions in LG's current India portfolio.

Commenting on the launch, Brian Jung, Director, Media Entertainment Solution, LG Electronics India, said the company is seeing growing demand for larger screens in India, driven by OTT streaming, live sports and gaming, and expects Mini LED technology to play a key role in that shift.

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