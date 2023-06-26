Home / Technology / Apple AirPlay in hotel rooms: LG Smart TVs to get technology

Apple AirPlay in hotel rooms: LG Smart TVs to get technology

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST

The technology will be introduced ‘later this year’ and for ‘select properties,’ the South Korean consumer electronics giant noted in a press release.

The integration of Apple's AirPlay to hotel room TVs, announced by the tech giant at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month, will be introduced to LG Electronics' Central Smart Hotel TVs, the South Korean consumer electronics giant has announced.

Apple AirPlay for hotels (Image courtesy: Apple)
Apple AirPlay for hotels (Image courtesy: Apple)

While the integration, according to a press release, will be made ‘later this year,' LG has become the first display manufacturer to confirm it will use the technology. It will also be among the first users.

“This is a major development for in-room entertainment in the travel and hospitality industry, and underscores how closely we are listening to the needs of consumers who increasingly demand simple access to their personal media options on the biggest screen, wherever they are,” the release quoted Michael Kosla, Vice President, Hospitality, LG Business Solutions USA, as saying.

“Hotels using this feature will have an immediate leg-up with travellers who use Apple devices, boosting guest satisfaction while providing real differentiation from local competition,” Kosla further said.

The LG Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs come with built-in AirPlay technology. The service will be available to guests at 'select properties.'

‘Will be easy to use as when at home’

The release, meanwhile, also noted that the two companies worked together to make AirPlay ‘as easy to use as when at home.’ Guests will be able to connect their iPhone or iPad – securely – to the LG Smart TV, doing so by simply scanning a ‘unique’ QR code. There is no login or password to remember, and no separate app to download.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

apple lg electronics
