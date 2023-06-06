WWDC 2023: Apple announces hotel integration for AirPlay. Here's what it means

Apple's AirPlay, which lets you share videos, photos, music and more from Apple devices to Apple TV, will now work with televisions in hotel rooms as well. This was among the tons of announcements made on the first day of the company's 5-day Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which opened on Monday. Apple AirPlay for hotels(Image courtesy: Apple)

AirPlay for hotels

For this, the tech giant has teamed up with a number of hotels, the first of which will be the Atlanta-based IHG Hotels & Resorts. Here is all you need to know about it:

(1.) To use this facility, one must scan a QR code to connect their iPhone to the TV in the hotel room. The QR code bypasses the additional steps one currently has to take to use AirPlay.

(2.) It will be available only with devices running iOS 17 and above. This, therefore, means people must update their iPhone to iOS 17 to enjoy the feature.

(3.) Apple is promising a ‘smooth’ integration and users will be able to continue watching a video from where they exactly left off.

(4.) AirPlay for hotels is, however, yet to go live. The company is expected to release it later in the year, most likely sometime before the end of the year.

(5.) After IGH Hotels & Resorts get this facility, the feature will be extended to other hotel chains in the near future.

