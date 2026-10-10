LG or Samsung? The Amazon sale guide to picking the right refrigerator for your kitchen

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live in India and it's the perfect time to buy new home appliances. It's also the perfect time to upgrade old appliances including refrigerators from top brands like LG and Samsung. During the sale, buyers can get a discount of up to 55% on the purchase of a new refrigerator. They can maximise their savings by opting for exchange offers and other banking discounts. That said, the challenge isn't maximum discounts, instead, it is buying the right refrigerator for your home.
That said, choosing between an LG and a Samsung refrigerator during an Amazon sale is not as straightforward as picking the model with the biggest discount. Both brands offer refrigerators in multiple capacities, designs and price segments, but the features you get and the value they offer can differ from one model to another. The trick is to find a refrigerator that fits your family's needs without paying extra for features you may rarely use.
LG is a strong contender for buyers looking for practical storage, inverter compressor technology and everyday cooling convenience. Samsung, meanwhile, offers models with modern designs, flexible storage options and convertible features on select refrigerators.
So, should you choose LG or Samsung? This guide compares the two brands on the factors that matter most to Indian households, helping you shortlist the right refrigerator for your kitchen, budget and everyday requirements.
Verdict
- Samsung refrigerators are ideal for buyers who prioritise modern designs, flexible storage, convertible cooling options and smart features on select models.
- LG refrigerators are ideal for buyers who value practical storage, inverter compressor technology and everyday cooling convenience across a range of budgets.
LG and Samsung refrigerators: Top features compared
MODEL
TYPE
CAPACITY
ENERGY RATING
TOP FEATURES
|Samsung RF57A5032B1
|French door
|580 L
|3 Star
|Convertible bottom freezer, Digital Inverter compressor, Twin Cooling Plus; Power Cool and Power Freeze
|Samsung RT45HG6A43B1 (Bespoke)
|Double door
|419 L (fridge 324 L, freezer 95 L)
|3 Star
|AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Wi-Fi, Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Active Fresh Filter
|Samsung RS76CG8003S9
|Side-by-side
|653 L (fridge 409 L, freezer 244 L)
|3 Star
|Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Wi-Fi enabled; deodorizer
|Samsung RB45DG6005B1 (Bespoke AI, 2026)
|Double door, bottom freezer
|458 L (fridge 290 L, freezer 168 L)
|1 Star
|AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, All-Around Cooling, Power Freeze and Power Cool
|Samsung RR23H2H35HS
|Single door, direct cool
|215 L (fridge 197 L, freezer 18 L)
|5 Star
|Digital Inverter compressor, single-touch defrost, Digi-Touch Cool panel with Power Cool mode
|LG GLT2526WWOB
|Double door
|251 L (fridge 192 L, freezer 59 L)
|2 Star
|Smart Mode, Auto Smart Connect, Smart Inverter compressor, Multi Air Flow; Express Freeze, deodorizer
|LG GLD1956ZAPZ
|Single door, direct cool
|185 L (freezer 16 L)
|5 Star
|Base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves
|LG GLT3426SNDS
|Double door, top freezer
|343 L (fridge 262 L, freezer 81 L)
|2 Star
|Convertible freezer, Smart Inverter, Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Auto Smart Connect, Fresh 0 Zone, Smart Diagnosis, movable ice maker
|LG GLT4036SNPZ
|Double door
|398 L (freezer 90 L)
|3 Star
|Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh, Smart Diagnosis, ThinQ Wi-Fi, Multi Air Flow, express freezing
|LG GL-B257HWBY
|Side-by-side
|655 L (fridge 416 L, freezer 239 L)
|3 Star
|Smart Inverter compressor, Multi Air Flow, express freezing, multi digital sensors
LG refrigerators: Top benefits and who should buy it?
LG offers some clear benefits over refrigerators from other brands. First, LG refrigerators come with inverter compressor technology that offer efficient operation, quieter performance and lower electricity consumption. They also come with adjustable shelves, spacious door racks and organised compartments, which make everyday storage convenient. In addition to this, LG refrigerators come with features such as multiple air vents and door-cooling technology that help maintain consistent cooling. Lastly, LG offers single-door, double-door and side-by-side refrigerators to suit different household sizes and requirements.
LG refrigerators are worth considering for households seeking practical storage, reliable everyday cooling and inverter technology, particularly if they want a model that balances running costs, capacity and price.
Samsung refrigerators: Top benefits and who should buy it?
Samsung refrigerators have a clear advantage over refrigerators from other brands. First, Samsung offers stylish finishes and contemporary designs that complement modern kitchens. It also offers refrigerators with convertible modes that let users adjust storage space to suit changing grocery and food-storage needs. Premium Samsung refrigerator models offer connected features and smart controls that make controlling the appliance easier. They also come with features such as all-around cooling that is designed to distribute cool air evenly across the refrigerator. Additionally, the lineup includes single-door, double-door, side-by-side and other refrigerator configurations across different price segments with higher energy ratings that can help reduce electricity consumption over time.
Samsung refrigerators are ideal for buyers who prioritise contemporary designs, flexible storage, convertible cooling options and smart features.
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- Which refrigerator brand is best in India: LG or Samsung?
LG and Samsung are both popular choices in India. LG offers a wide range of inverter refrigerators with practical cooling features, while Samsung provides models with convertible storage, modern designs and smart features on select variants.
- Which type of refrigerator is best for home use?
Single-door refrigerators suit smaller households, while double-door models are suitable for couples and medium-sized families. Side-by-side and multi-door refrigerators are better suited to larger families that need more storage space and convenient access to different compartments.
- What refrigerator capacity is best for a family of four?
A refrigerator with around 250–350 litres of capacity is a useful starting point for a family of four. Consider a larger model if you shop in bulk, cook frequently or store many fresh ingredients and beverages.
- Is an inverter compressor refrigerator worth buying?
Yes, an inverter compressor can adjust its operating speed according to cooling demand, potentially improving energy efficiency and reducing operating noise.
- What is the difference between frost-free and direct-cool refrigerators?
Direct-cool refrigerators use natural convection and typically require manual defrosting. Frost-free refrigerators circulate cold air using a fan and automatically manage frost build-up, making them convenient for regular family use.
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