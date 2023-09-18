LinkedIn server down: Outage leaves users unable to access website

LinkedIn, the social media platform tailored for business and employment purposes, is currently experiencing an outage that has left several users globally unable to access the website. An error message is being displayed when attempting to visit the platform.

LinkedIn down

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Downdetector, a website recording outages, showed complaints related to server issues started pouring in at approximately 4:15pm in India, with the number of grievances escalating around 5:00pm. The issues reported encompass difficulties with both the website and visiting profiles.

Globally, users reported problems in logging in on the website as well as problems with the mobile application.

LinkedIn has yet to issue any official statement on the problem.

People face the problem: ‘Feed not loading’

“What's happening with your feed, please? It's not loading and I keep getting an error message. This is a nightmare because I'm due to deliver a LinkedIn training session in just over an hour. HELP please,” a user reported the problem on social media platform X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wow, After Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, we finally have a day where LinkedIn is down and Out,” another wrote.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON