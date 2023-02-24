From Minecraft to Hogwarts Legacy: 5 worst rip-offs of popular games on Roblox

The multiplayer online game platform called Roblox has been a heaven for gamers for a long time now. The platform has been a hit among the youth as players can create their own virtual worlds and games, as well as play games developed by other users. Some of the games offered on the platform are original creations but a few are inspired versions of already popular games by other companies and platforms.

Here we have compiled a list of five games that don't live up to the expectations of the gamers. These games are a pale shadow of the original versions and can be labelled as rip-offs for their inferior quality.

1) Grand Street

This game is inspired from the very popular video game called "Grand Theft Auto". Unlike the original action-adventure series, this one lags behind in terms of the vehicles, weapons and music available to the users.

2) NEED4SPEED

Most gamers of the early 2000s have grown up playing the hit game called "Need for Speed" which offered missions while speed racing other cars. The original game evolved with top-notch graphics, superbly designed cars and amazing maps to aid the players. But Need4speed lacks on all those fronts. The cars look inferior and the user experience is not as great.

3) Hogwarts Castle

Sounds similar to Hogwarts Legacy, doesn't it?. Yes, Hogwarts Castle is indeed inspired from the original game created by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Unlike the original game, Hogwarts Castle lacks in user experience with lesser options available. Spells are limited and the graphics inferior to what gamers get in the original version.

4) CraftBlox

It is similar to Minecraft, a sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios. In the original game, users can explore and extract raw resources, craft tools and equipment, and construct buildings and machinery in a three-dimensional world. But CraftBlox gives the vibe of an old version of the original game.

5) Fortnite Battle Royale Simulator

Inspired from the original game called Fortnite, it involves fight among up to 100 players in which the last person standing wins. But this version doesn't meet the high standards of the original one like the advanced weapons and equipment and the well-illustrated maps.

