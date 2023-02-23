List of all Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy game has become massively popular across the globe. One very important aspect of the game involves collecting the Demiguise statues which depict a sculpture holding a moon in its hand. These statues are essential for completing The Man Behind The Moons side quest, which can only be accomplished by collecting a specific amount of them. To reach the necessary number of statues, players must have the capability to unlock level 2 and 3 locks.

For efficient collection of the Demiguise statues , players are recommended to explore the vast game map and acquire as many spells as possible, as they can aid in locating these items effortlessly.

To acquire the Demiguise Statues, players must search for them at night by either waiting for the sun to set or using the map to fast-forward time. Fortunately, during The Caretaker's Lunar Lament questline, players will stumble upon three of these statues, which means they cannot be overlooked.

Here is the list of the locations of all remaining 30 Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy.

Unlocking Alohomora level 2

-North Fog Bog - Pitt Upon Ford

-Hogsmeade Valley - Upper Hogsfield

-South Hogwarts Region - Aranshire

-South Hogwarts Region - Lower Hogsfield

-Hogwarts Valley - Keenbridge

-Hogwarts Valley - Brocburrow

-Feldcroft Region - Irondale

-Hogsmeade - Tombs and Scrolls

-Marunweem Lake - Marunweem

Players can use Alohomora level 1 to unlock the locks located in the specified areas mentioned above. To progress to Alohomora level 2, players must first collect all nine Demiguise Statues on the list and initiate a conversation with Gladwin Moon.

Unlocking Alohomora level 3

Hogsmeade - Lower High Street

Hogsmeade - Upper High Street

Hogsmeade - Hog's Head

Hogsmeade - River's Edge

Hogsmeade - River's Edge (Beside Brook and Peck)

Hogsmeade - Spire Alley

Hogsmeade - Hogsmeade Square

Hogsmeade - Behind Honeydukes

Feldcroft Region - Feldcroft

Manor Cape - Bainburgh

Cragcroftshire- Cragcroft

Hogwarts - The Library Annex (Divination Classroom)

Hogwarts - The South Wing (Clock Tower Courtyard)

Hogwarts - The Great Hall.

Players can unlock Alohomora Level 3 by collecting the aforementioned Demiguise Statues and conversing with Gladwin Moon. This advanced spell enables players to open level 3 locks, allowing them to unlock the remaining regions.

Remaining Demiguise Statues

Hogwarts - Library Annex (The Potions Classroom)

Hogwarts - Library Annex (Library)

Hogwarts - The Bell Tower Wing (Beasts Classroom)

Hogwarts - The Bell Tower Wing (Hogwarts North Exit)

Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Defence Against The Dark Arts Tower)

Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Muggle Studies)

Hogwarts - The Astronomy Wing (Professor Fig's Classroom)

Occasionally, the Demiguise Statues may be challenging to locate in Hogwarts Legacy. If players have difficulty finding them, they can use the Revelio spell to obtain the aura of the surrounding area, making it easier to collect the statues.