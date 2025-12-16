Logitech MX Master 4 launched in India with haptic feedback, fast charging and more: Details

Logitech MX Master 4 is finally official, bringing advanced features such as haptic feedback, improved software support, and better connectivity for users including creators, developers, and other business professionals. It packs several advanced features, such as a MagSpeed scroll wheel that lets you scroll quickly, an advanced 8,000 DPI sensor, super-fast clicks, USB-C fast charging, multi-device pairing, and more. Here are the details. Logitech MX Master 4 comes in two colour options.(Debashis Sarkar - HT Photo)

Logitech MX Master 4 Price and Availability in India

The Logitech MX Master 4 is available in India in two colour options, Graphite and Pale Grey, both priced at ₹15,995. Logitech is also offering a one-month complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud membership, which gives access to apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.

Logitech MX Master 4 Features and More

The Logitech MX Master 4 introduces a new feature called Haptic Feedback, which delivers subtle vibrations while scrolling, navigating, and selecting items. This makes the experience better for tasks such as video editing, design, and more.

There is also a new Actions Ring, a digital overlay via Logi Options+, which offers app-specific shortcuts and brings customisable controls to the screen. Using this, users can assign commands in Photoshop or automate functions in Excel. This, in turn, saves precious time that would otherwise be taken up by repetitive mouse movements.

Logitech also says that the MX Master 4 features a high-performance chip and a custom-optimised antenna, resulting in much better connectivity than before. It also comes with a new USB-C dongle, which allows quick pairing with devices such as laptops, desktops, and more.

On the durability front, Logitech says the mouse features a stain-resistant material, making it easy to maintain for everyday use.

Coming to the technical specifications, the MX Master 4 offers a Magspeed scroll wheel that lets you scroll up to 1,000 lines per second. It also features an 8,000 DPI sensor that works on any surface, including glass. You also get quiet clicks that retain tactile feedback while delivering up to 90% less noise compared to the MX Master 3.

The mouse supports fast charging, with Logitech claiming that a one-minute charge delivers up to three hours of usage, while a full charge lasts up to 70 days. It also supports multi-device pairing, allowing users to connect and switch between up to three devices at once, including laptops, desktops, and tablets. Additionally, it offers compatibility across operating systems.

