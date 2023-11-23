Looking for 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine? Here are top 10 picks just for you

In the modern household, the washing machine stands as an essential, almost indispensable appliance. Its significance lies not just in convenience but in the transformation it brings to daily life. The idea of living without one feels almost archaic given the pace and demands of contemporary living.

A good 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine can help reduce a family's clothes' washing woes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Imagine the sheer labour and time required for handwashing clothes, especially in households with active members. The washing machine streamlines this chore, liberating valuable time for other tasks, leisure, or simply rest. Its efficiency and ability to handle large loads ensure that maintaining cleanliness becomes less of a burden and more of a routine.

Among the plethora of brands in the market, Whirlpool stands out for its commitment to quality, innovation and reliability. Known for its durable machines and advanced technology, Whirlpool offers a range of models catering to various needs. Their focus on energy efficiency not only reduces environmental impact but also lowers utility bills. Additionally, the brand's customer service and warranty support add a layer of assurance, making it a trusted choice for households seeking a dependable washing solution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ultimately, in the tapestry of modern living, the washing machine, especially one from a reputable brand like Whirlpool, has woven itself as an essential thread, simplifying the fabric of everyday life. Among the different sizes, 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine is a good choice.

A 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine offers an ideal solution for small to medium-sized Indian families. Its capacity strikes a balance, handling ample laundry while conserving space. This size accommodates regular loads efficiently, catering perfectly to the laundry needs of a typical Indian household. With Whirlpool's reliability, innovative features, and energy-efficient design, this machine becomes a practical and reliable choice, ensuring convenience and optimal performance for everyday washing requirements.

We have bunched together 10 of the best 7 kg Whirlpool washing machines for you to consider. It includes a mix of fully-automatic and semi-automatic top as well as front load washing machines. Take a look.

1) Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, known as WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, is a powerhouse of efficiency. Its Hard Water Wash capability ensures thorough cleaning despite water quality. The ZPF Technology enables faster tub filling, optimizing detergent usage. With a 5 Star Energy Rating, it's both eco-friendly and cost-efficient. Its robust build, combined with innovative features, makes laundry chores hassle-free while delivering impeccable wash results.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully-Automatic Top Loading

Special Features: Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Efficient Hard Water Wash functionality Top-loading design might require more space for opening the lid. ZPF Technology for faster tub filling Potentially limited wash program options compared to some front-loading models

2) Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, in Grey, revolutionizes laundry. Its Hard Water Wash feature tackles tough stains effectively. ZPF Technology ensures quicker tub filling, optimizing detergent use. With a 5 Star Energy Rating, it's eco-friendly and economical. The sleek design and efficient performance make it a top choice for households seeking reliable and resource-efficient laundry solutions.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, in Grey:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully-Automatic Top Loading

Special Features: Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Efficient Hard Water Wash for thorough cleaning Top-loading design might require more space for accessibility ZPF Technology ensures faster tub filling and optimized detergent usage Limited range of wash programs compared to some front-loading models

3) Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, SUPERB ATOM 70I in Grey Dazzle, is a powerhouse with TurboScrub Technology. This innovation ensures thorough cleaning, handling varying laundry needs efficiently. Its 5 Star Energy Rating promotes energy efficiency, saving both power and cost. With its sizable 7 kg capacity and TurboScrub feature, this machine caters to households seeking robust performance and versatility in tackling laundry challenges.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Superb Atom Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, SUPERB ATOM 70I in Grey Dazzle:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Semi-Automatic Top Loading

Special Features: TurboScrub Technology

Colour: Grey Dazzle

Pros Cons TurboScrub Technology for efficient cleaning Semi-automatic might require more manual intervention 5 Star Energy Rating for cost-effective operation Limited additional features compared to fully automatic models

4) Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 7.0 Super Soak (Wine)) (Wine)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, ACE 7.0 Super Soak in Wine colour, integrates Supersoak Technology for powerful stain removal. Its 5 Star Energy Rating ensures efficient performance, minimizing energy consumption. The ample 7 kg capacity makes it ideal for family loads. Though a semi-automatic washing machine, its Supersoak feature enhances the washing experience, making it a reliable choice for households prioritizing effective stain treatment and energy efficiency in their laundry routines.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, ACE 7.0 Super Soak in Wine Colour:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Special Features: Supersoak Technology

Colour: Wine

Pros Cons Effective Supersoak Technology for stain removal Semi-automatic necessitates more manual intervention 5 Star Energy Rating ensures efficient power usage Limited advanced features compared to fully automatic models

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5) Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star, Supersoak Technology Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (ACE 7.0 SUPREME PRO (CORAL RED))The Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, ACE 7.0 SUPREME PRO in Coral Red, boasts Supersoak Technology for powerful stain treatment. Its 5 Star Energy Rating underscores its efficiency, minimizing power consumption. With a generous 7 kg capacity, it suits family laundry needs. While its semi-automatic nature might require more hands-on involvement, the Supersoak feature makes it an excellent choice for households seeking effective stain removal and energy-efficient washing solutions.Specifications of Whirlpool 7 KG 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, ACE 7.0 SUPREME PRO in Coral Red:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Washing Type: Semi-Automatic Top Load

Special Features: Supersoak Technology

Colour: Coral Red

Pros Cons Efficient Supersoak Technology for stain removal Semi-automatic necessitates more manual involvement 5 Star Energy Rating ensures economical operation May lack certain advanced features found in fully automatic models

6) Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine (Whitemagic Classic GenX,10YMW, Grey)The Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine, Whitemagic Classic GenX in Grey, blends efficiency and convenience seamlessly. Its 5 Star Energy Rating highlights its eco-friendly operation. The machine's capacity of 7 kg suits typical household laundry needs. With its fully automatic nature, it simplifies the washing process. While offering advanced features, such as multiple wash programs and power scrub technology, this model excels in providing efficient cleaning while minimizing energy consumption.Specifications of Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine, Whitemagic Classic GenX in Grey:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully Automatic Top-Load

Special Features: Power Scrub Technology, Multiple Wash Programs

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Power Scrub Technology for effective cleaning Top-loading design might require more space for accessibility Multiple wash programmes cater to diverse laundry needs Could have a higher initial cost compared to some semi-automatic models

7) Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine with in-built Heater (Majestic Silver, 33010 XS7012BYV5)

The Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine in Majestic Silver combines innovation and care. Its in-built Heater ensures optimal temperature for thorough cleaning. With a 5 Star Energy Rating, it's both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The machine's front-load design maximizes efficiency while minimizing water usage. Its capacity of 7 kg suits various laundry loads. This model stands as an ideal choice for households prioritizing meticulous cleaning, energy efficiency, and advanced washing technology.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine in Majestic Silver:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully-Automatic Front Load

Special Features: In-built Heater, Xpert Care Technology

Colour: Majestic Silver

Pros Cons In-built Heater ensures optimal temperature for thorough cleaning Potentially higher initial cost compared to top-load or semi-automatic models Front-load design maximizes efficiency and water usage Front-loaders might require bending down for loading/unloading clothes

Also read: Top 10 washing machines with a blend of hygiene and convenience in November 2023

8) Whirlpool 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Fresh Care 7112 (I), White, Inbuilt Heater)

The Whirlpool 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, Fresh Care 7112 (I) in White, signifies advanced laundry care. Its inverter-driven efficiency ensures optimal power consumption while maintaining performance. The in-built Heater provides precise temperature control for thorough cleaning. With a focus on care and gentleness, this model boasts features that preserve fabric quality. Ideal for households valuing gentle yet effective washing, it stands as a reliable choice for meticulous laundry care.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, Fresh Care 7112 (I) in White:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: Inverter-driven efficiency

Washing Type: Fully Automatic Front Load

Special Features: In-built Heater, Fresh Care Technology

Colour: White

Pros Cons Inverter-driven efficiency for optimized power consumption May have a higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter models In-built Heater ensures precise temperature control for thorough cleaning Front-loaders might require bending down for loading/unloading clothes

9) Whirlpool Whitemagic Elite Plus 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ELITE PLUS 7.0 GREY, 2023 Model)

The Whirlpool Whitemagic Elite Plus 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine, in its 2023 Model of Grey, signifies efficiency and innovation. With a 7 kg capacity and a 5 Star Energy Rating, it ensures both adequacy and eco-friendliness. The machine's intelligent features streamline laundry chores, providing a range of wash programs and precise cleaning. Its modern design and commitment to high performance make it a top choice for households seeking convenience and superior washing capabilities.

Specifications of Whirlpool Whitemagic Elite Plus 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine, in its 2023 Model of Grey:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully Automatic Top-Load

Special Features: Whitemagic Elite Plus Technology

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Efficient Whitemagic Elite Plus Technology for enhanced washing Top-loading design may require more space for accessibility 5 Star Energy Rating ensures economical operation Could have a higher initial cost compared to semi-automatic models

10) Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology)

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX in Grey, redefines efficiency and convenience. Its Hard Water Wash capability ensures thorough cleaning, even in challenging water conditions. ZPF Technology enables quicker tub filling, optimizing detergent usage. With a 5 Star Energy Rating, it's eco-friendly and cost-efficient. The machine's robust build and advanced features make laundry effortless, setting a high standard for effective cleaning and resourceful operation.

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX in Grey:

Capacity: 7 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Type: Fully-Automatic Top Loading

Special Features: Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Effective Hard Water Wash for thorough cleaning Top-loading design might require more space for accessibility ZPF Technology ensures faster tub filling and optimized detergent use Limited range of wash programs compared to some front-loading models

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX, Grey, Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology Hard Water Wash ZPF Technology 5 Star Energy Rating SUPERB ATOM 70I Grey Dazzle, TurboScrub Technology TurboScrub Technology Large 66L wash tub capacity Waterproof control panel ACE 7.0 Super Soak (Wine) (Wine) 5 Star Energy Rating Supersoak Technology Large wash tub capacity ACE 7.0 SUPREME PRO (CORAL RED) Supersoak Technology 5 Star Energy Rating In-Built Scrubber Whitemagic Classic GenX,10YMW, Grey Power Scrub Technology 5 Star Energy Rating 12 Wash Programs 33010 XS7012BYV5 14 Wash Programs In-built Heater 5 Star Energy Rating Fresh Care 7112 (I), White, Inbuilt Heater Fresh Care+ Technology 5 Star Energy Rating In-built Heater WHITEMAGIC ELITE PLUS 7.0 GREY, 2023 Model Spa Wash System 5 Star Energy Rating ZPF Technology Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine Power Scrub Technology 5 Star Energy Rating Hard Water Wash, ZPF Technology 7 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Inverter Technology, 5 Star Rating Intuitive Control Panel, Silence+ In-built Heater, 6th Sense Tech

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with ZPF Technology offers the best value for money. Its robust features include Hard Water Wash and 5 Star Energy Rating, ensuring efficient cleaning while being cost-effective in the long run. With Whirlpool's renowned reliability and advanced technology, this model provides optimal performance without compromising on affordability.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 7kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Xpert Care Front Load Washing Machine stands out as the best overall product. With its advanced features like in-built Heater, 14 Wash Programs, and 5 Star Energy Rating, it offers comprehensive functionality, efficient cleaning, and energy savings. Its Xpert Care technology ensures thorough care for clothes, making it a top choice for overall performance and laundry care excellence.

How to buy the best Whirlpool washing machine

Capacity and Type: Assess your laundry needs and space availability. A 7 kg capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. Decide between top-loading or front-loading based on convenience and space.

Features: Look for essential features like wash programs, energy efficiency (star rating), inverter technology for power savings, advanced washing technologies like smart sensors, and specific features like hard water wash, steam cleaning, or quick wash cycles.

Reliability and Reviews: Check customer reviews and ratings to gauge reliability, performance, and after-sales service. Ensure the brand's reputation aligns with your expectations.

Budget: Set a budget and compare models within that range. Consider long-term savings through energy-efficient models despite potentially higher initial costs.

Space and Installation: Measure the space where the machine will be placed to ensure it fits. Check for installation requirements like water inlet and power socket placements.

Warranty and Support: Review warranty details and after-sales service offered by the brand. Ensure easy access to service centers for maintenance and repairs.

Compare Models: Compare features, prices, and specifications across models to make an informed decision based on your preferences and needs.

Ultimately, the best 7 kg Whirlpool washing machine for you depends on your specific requirements, preferences, and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.