MacBook Neo is back in stock during the Great Indian Festival, making this a good time to upgrade

If you have been planning to buy your first MacBook but kept putting it off because of the price, this might be a good time to reconsider. Apple's MacBook Neo has attracted considerable demand since its launch, and finding one in stock has not always been straightforward. Now that both storage variants are available again, buyers have another opportunity to get their hands on the laptop.

Strong demand, limited configurations and a festival sale give buyers a few reasons to consider the MacBook Neo now. (Apple)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

There is another reason to pay attention right now. The Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering discounts and additional bank benefits on electronics, including Apple laptops. With MacBook Neo prices having increased since launch, getting one closer to its original price makes the current buying window particularly interesting. Here are four reasons why I think now is a good time to consider buying a MacBook Neo.

MacBook Neo: Quick buying overview

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Factor Why it matters Availability Both storage variants are back in stock Pricing Festival offers can help offset the recent price increase Everyday performance The A18 Pro chip is suited to everyday computing and productivity Portability The 13 inch design and claimed battery life of up to 16 hours make it suitable for working on the move Apple ecosystem Useful for people who already use an iPhone or other Apple devices

MacBook Neo is back in stock after strong demand

One of the biggest reasons to consider buying the MacBook Neo now is that it is available again. Apple introduced this laptop as a more affordable way to enter the Mac ecosystem, and it has attracted considerable interest from buyers who want a MacBook without spending as much as they would on a MacBook Air.

The demand has been strong enough that availability has been a concern, with the laptop selling out at various points. Reports of shipments exceeding a million units this year also point to the interest surrounding Apple's more accessible laptop.

For buyers, though, the immediate concern is simpler. You can now find both storage variants again, which means you have a choice instead of having to wait for your preferred configuration to return.

I would not recommend rushing into a purchase simply because a product has been selling well. However, if you have already decided that the MacBook Neo suits your needs, its return to stock gives you a chance to compare prices and choose the configuration you actually want.

The Great Indian Festival could help you save on the MacBook Neo

The second reason is the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival. Apple products do not always see substantial price cuts, which makes festival offers worth checking if you are planning an upgrade.

The MacBook Neo has become more expensive than it was at launch. That changes the equation for anyone who was considering the laptop earlier but decided to wait. A festival discount can help bring the purchase price closer to what buyers originally expected to pay.

There is also the possibility of additional savings through eligible bank offers, cashback and exchange benefits. These can make a difference, particularly if you are upgrading from an older laptop.

However, make sure you compare the actual checkout price rather than relying only on the advertised discount. Bank offers have eligibility conditions, exchange values depend on your old device, and prices can change during a sale. If the final amount comes close to the original launch price, I would consider that a more compelling reason to buy than a large discount calculated against the current listed price.

You get a premium MacBook experience without spending MacBook Air money

The MacBook Neo is worth considering because it brings several familiar Apple laptop features to a lower price bracket. It has an aluminium enclosure, a 13 inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's A18 Pro chip and a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours.

For someone who primarily uses a laptop for browsing, writing, online meetings, documents and streaming, this combination should cover many everyday requirements. You also get macOS, which can be a major draw for people who prefer Apple's software experience.

Of course, the MacBook Neo is not a replacement for every MacBook Air configuration. The Air is the more suitable option for buyers who need greater performance headroom, more memory or storage, or specific features for their workload. The Neo also makes compromises, including its 8GB of unified memory and more limited connectivity.

But that is precisely why its pricing matters. If your work mostly involves everyday productivity rather than demanding creative applications, you may not need to spend more on a MacBook Air. The Neo gives you a way to enter the Mac ecosystem while keeping the initial cost lower.

It makes sense as a first MacBook, especially for iPhone users

The final reason is the experience you get when using a MacBook alongside an iPhone. Apple's ecosystem can make everyday tasks more convenient, from sharing files and photos to accessing messages and moving between supported apps and devices.

If you already own an iPhone, these features can make the MacBook Neo a more natural fit than buying a laptop from scratch without considering how it will work with your existing devices.

It is also worth considering for students and people buying a laptop primarily for office work. Its compact design makes it easier to carry around, while the claimed battery life of up to 16 hours means you may not need to look for a charger during a typical day of classes or meetings. Actual battery life will depend on your workload and settings.

That said, I would look closely at the storage configuration before making a decision. If you keep a large collection of videos, photos or work files locally, the higher storage variant may be more suitable. Remember that the 512GB model also includes Touch ID, which is absent on the base configuration.

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FAQs Why is now a good time to buy the MacBook Neo? Both storage variants are available again, and the Great Indian Festival offers an opportunity to save through discounts and eligible bank benefits.

Has the MacBook Neo's price increased since launch? Yes, its listed price has increased since launch. Check the current price and compare it with the original launch price before buying.

Is the MacBook Neo suitable for everyday work? Yes. Its A18 Pro chip and macOS are suited to everyday tasks such as browsing, documents, email, video calls and general productivity.

Should I buy the 256GB or 512GB MacBook Neo? The 256GB model may be sufficient for basic work, while 512GB is more suitable if you store more files locally. The 512GB variant also includes Touch ID.

Should I buy a MacBook Neo or a MacBook Air? Choose the Neo if you want a more affordable MacBook for everyday tasks. Consider the Air if you need more performance headroom, memory or other features offered by its configuration.

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